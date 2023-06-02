Article summary

In a statement by Mr. Benson Upah, the Head of Information and Public Affairs, the NLC clarified that it has scheduled meetings for June 2 to discuss the price issue, indicating that strike action is not currently on the agenda. The NLC’s stance on the matter provides some relief amidst concerns about potential disruptions in the country.

No strike plans

Mr. Benson Upah, Head of Information and Public Affairs at the NLC urged members of the public to disregard stories in the rumour mill that it would call workers out on strike from June 2, adding:

“Our attention has been drawn to stories circulating in the social media claiming that the NLC would begin to protest action on June 2 against the increase in the pump price of petrol.

“In as much as we are outraged by this mindless price increase which is intended to bring untold hardship to Nigerians, we have no plan to start any action on June 2.”

He added that the NLC’s plans, for now, are to engage in meetings with stakeholders meetings slated for June 2 to deliberate on the price issue and assured that the NLC would keep Nigerians informed on its next line of action after its meetings.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier that The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) expressed outrage over the upward adjustment of the pump prices of petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and threatened to withdraw from the negotiations with the Federal Government.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, where he said the action of the state oil giant is unacceptable to the union.

Ajaero in the statement titled, ‘That NNPC pricing template is vexatious and an ambush: The dialogue is in danger’, said the development runs against the spirit and principles of social dialogue which remains the best platform available for the resolution of these issues.”

The NLC President accused the government of inconsistency as they cannot be talking about deregulation in one breath and at the same time be fixing prices of petroleum products.

He said the action is against the spirit of allowing the operation of the free market unless the government has become a market force.