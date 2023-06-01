Article summary

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NLIDS) has called on the Nigerian government to introduce palliative measures to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

This was disclosed by Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, the Director-General, NILDS when he received a team from Michael Imodu National Institute for Labour Studies, led by the Director-General, Dr Issa Aremu in his office in Abuja.

NNPC Limited in a separate statement confirmed there would be a price increase in all its depots and retail outlets.

Why the removal was necessary

Prof. Suleiman stated that the removal was necessary, however, the Nigerian labour and private sector would be affected, as it is a painful decision that needs to be taken, he added:

“In spite of the fact that it is necessary to have subsidy removed, I pity Nigerian labour who are going to be the major casualty of such necessity.

“There is nothing anybody can do about it, there is a need to remove subsidy, with time to come, Nigerians will adjust to it, it may be very difficult, maybe a very painful decision that the government needs to make.

Palliatives

He also urged the Presidency to come up with palliatives, to see the removal does not dampen Nigerian labour, saying:

“We have a collective responsibility to see that the effect of the removal does not dampen the morale of the Nigerian labour, I think it is very important.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise the new government under President Bola Tinubu to come up with a palliative to cushion the effects.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Aremu urged organised labour and trade unions to embrace dialogue with the government on the issue, adding Nigeria has a policy pronouncement on fuel subsidy, and knows there is a consensus that it cannot be business as usual, maybe the challenge might be how we midwife it.

“The way to manage it is through social dialogue, let me use this opportunity to call on my colleagues in the trade union movement and organised labour who predictably have responded because their mandate is to defend workers’ welfare.

“At the end of the day, what will resolve this problem is dialogue and our institute is available to encourage and facilitate that process.”

According to reports, sources within the presidency revealed that the fuel subsidy removal will commence after June 2023. Also, the sources revealed that the meeting with key officials led to some directives, they include:

Engage the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to ensure the seamless removal of the subsidy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) set up a template ensuring that no toxic fuel was imported into the country.

NNPCL to create a benchmark for petrol prices

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima told the press on Tuesday, May 30 that President Tinubu is on the right track regarding fuel subsidy removal. According to him, it is either Nigeria gets rid of the subsidy, or the fuel subsidy gets rid of the Nigerian nation.

He said:

“In 2022, we spent $10 billion subsidizing the ostentatious lifestyle of the upper class of the society. We will get fierce opposition from those benefiting from the oil subsidy scam but where there is a will, there is a way. Be rest assured that our President is a man of strong will and conviction.

“In the fullness of time, you will appreciate his noble intentions for the nation. The issue of fuel subsidy will be frontally addressed. The earlier we do so, the better.”