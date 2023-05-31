Article Summary

Key Market Indices closed positive to maintain bullish momentum.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.05% higher to close at 55,769.28 points as market capitalization gained N13 billion to close at N30.367 trillion.

VERITASKAP (10.00%) led the gainers while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.05% higher to close at 55,769.28 index points as against 55,738.35 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities gained N17 billion to close at N30.367 trillion, a 0.05% gain compared to the N30.350 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as VERITASKAP (10.00%) led the gainers, NASCON (-9.79%) led the losers while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 55,769.28 points

Previous ASI: 55,738.35 points

% Day Change: +0.05%

% YTD: +8.81%

Market Cap: N30.367 trillion

Volume Traded: 661.51 million

Value: N18.99 billion

Deals: 10,024

NGX TOP GAINERS

VERITASKAP gained 10.00% to close at N0.22 per share

JAIZBANK gained 10.00% to close at N1.21 per share

MCNICHOLS gained 10.00% to close at N0.77 per share

CONOIL gained 9.96% to close at N57.95 per share

MRS gained 9.93% to close at N44.85 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

NASCON was down by -9.79% to close at N15.20 per share

RTBRISCOE was down by -9.76% to close at N0.37 per share

GLAXOSMITH was down by -9.58% to close at N7.55 per share

CAVERTON was down by -9.35% to close at N1.26 per share

DEAPCAP was down by -9.09% to close at N0.20 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

ACCESSCORP 98,730,824

UBA 90,198,594

ZENITHBANK 44,535,182

TOP 3 BY VALUE

ZENITHBANK N1,262,914,766

ACCESSCORP N1,194,656,226

GTCO N1,129,025,833