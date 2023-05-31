Article Summary
- Key Market Indices closed positive to maintain bullish momentum.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.05% higher to close at 55,769.28 points as market capitalization gained N13 billion to close at N30.367 trillion.
- VERITASKAP (10.00%) led the gainers while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.05% higher to close at 55,769.28 index points as against 55,738.35 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities gained N17 billion to close at N30.367 trillion, a 0.05% gain compared to the N30.350 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as VERITASKAP (10.00%) led the gainers, NASCON (-9.79%) led the losers while ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 55,769.28 points
- Previous ASI: 55,738.35 points
- % Day Change: +0.05%
- % YTD: +8.81%
- Market Cap: N30.367 trillion
- Volume Traded: 661.51 million
- Value: N18.99 billion
- Deals: 10,024
NGX TOP GAINERS
- VERITASKAP gained 10.00% to close at N0.22 per share
- JAIZBANK gained 10.00% to close at N1.21 per share
- MCNICHOLS gained 10.00% to close at N0.77 per share
- CONOIL gained 9.96% to close at N57.95 per share
- MRS gained 9.93% to close at N44.85 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- NASCON was down by -9.79% to close at N15.20 per share
- RTBRISCOE was down by -9.76% to close at N0.37 per share
- GLAXOSMITH was down by -9.58% to close at N7.55 per share
- CAVERTON was down by -9.35% to close at N1.26 per share
- DEAPCAP was down by -9.09% to close at N0.20 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
ACCESSCORP 98,730,824
UBA 90,198,594
ZENITHBANK 44,535,182
TOP 3 BY VALUE
ZENITHBANK N1,262,914,766
ACCESSCORP N1,194,656,226
GTCO N1,129,025,833
