Fluna, a leading pan-African digital trade solutions company, and the Agricultural Fresh Produce Growers and Exporters Association of Nigeria (AFGEAN) are delighted to announce their partnership aimed at empowering Nigerian exporters and enhancing their export financing opportunities. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to drive sustainable growth in the agricultural industry and support the economic development of Nigeria.

Nigeria’s agricultural fresh produce export market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, with exports reaching an estimated value of $1.2 billion in 2021, representing a 57.01% increase from the previous year. This highlights the tremendous potential and global demand for Nigerian agricultural products, creating significant opportunities for farmers and exporters.

Through this partnership, AFGEAN members will gain access to Fluna’s comprehensive trade solutions, including flexible trade finance options and access to a network of international markets. This will enable Nigerian exporters to overcome financial barriers, access credible buyers, and expand their reach in the global market. By leveraging Fluna’s expertise and innovative platform, AFGEAN members will have increased transparency, access to financing, and enhanced capabilities to navigate the complexities of international trade.

”Africa’s share of global trade is at a mere 3%, and the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, indicated recently that the WTO seeks to double this. This can only be done through companies like Fluna partnering with organizations like AFGEAN,” states Miguel Sousa Dias, CEO of Fluna. “The work AFGEAN does to equip, support, and advocate for agro exporters is directly aligned with Fluna’s mission of supporting high-growth African exporters tap into global markets. Through engagement with AFGEAN and her members, we will not only better understand the challenges of exporters, but we will continue to co-create viable solutions and access to market opportunities.”

As a non-profit organization representing the interests of Nigerian farmers, growers, and exporters of fresh and processed horticultural produce, AFGEAN plays a pivotal role in promoting the welfare and prosperity of its members. The partnership with Fluna will help strengthen trust and credibility, benefiting both AFGEAN members and the overall reputation of the Nigerian agricultural sector.

“Our partnership with Fluna has been instrumental in fostering growth and expansion for our exporting members,” said Adetiloye C. Aiyeola, Executive Secretary, AFGEAN. “Fluna has impressively addressed exporters’ prevalent financial challenges, especially in expanding our capacity to fulfil more demand. The agro-export scene is challenging enough that we don’t need another party to complicate the process but rather to simplify it, that’s what Fluna has done. Fluna has shown to not be just another financier but a financial partner. We commend Fluna for its commitment to aiding growth in the agro-export sector.”

Fluna and AFGEAN’s partnership comes at a pivotal time when the demand for Nigerian horticultural products is on the rise globally. This collaboration is a major step forward in driving sustainable growth, fostering innovation, and positioning Nigerian farmers and exporters for long-term success.

About Fluna

Fluna is a pan-African digital trade solutions company supporting African exporters in the areas of access to flexible trade finance solutions, access to international markets, and a suite of global treasury solutions. As a sector-agnostic platform, Fluna has provided support to businesses across a wide range of industries, including agritech, fintech, and logistics, irrespective of size and country of operation. Through its services, Fluna aims to empower African businesses and help them reach their full potential by providing the tools and network needed to succeed in today’s global marketplace.

About AFGEAN:

The Agricultural Fresh Produce Growers and Exporters Association of Nigeria (AFGEAN) is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of Nigerian farmers, growers, and exporters of fresh and processed horticultural produce. Founded in 2012 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina and Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, AFGEAN aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices, foster partnerships between farmers and exporters, and provide education and resources to its members.