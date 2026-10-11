Access Holdings Announces Retirement of Olanrewaju Bamisebi

Access Holdings Plc (“the Company”) has announced the retirement of Mr. Olanrewaju Bamisebi as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, effective September 30, 2026, following the expiration of his term contract. The Company formally notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) and the investing public of his retirement through a regulatory filing. Mr. Bamisebi’s retirement aligns […]

Access Holdings Plc (“the Company”) has announced the retirement of Mr. Olanrewaju Bamisebi as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, effective September 30, 2026, following the expiration of his term contract.

The Company formally notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) and the investing public of his retirement through a regulatory filing.

Mr. Bamisebi’s retirement aligns the composition of the Company’s executive leadership with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria.

Under the Guidelines, a financial holding company may have a maximum of two Executive Directors: the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and one other Executive Director, who shall be the Chief Financial Officer, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc expressed its sincere appreciation to Mr. Bamisebi for his dedicated service and valuable contributions to the digital transformation and growth of Access Group during his tenure.

The Board wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.