FirstBank, West Africa’s premier bank and financial inclusion services provider, has launched mApply and mServe, two digital solutions that are transforming how customers access and manage Personal Loan Against Salary (PLAS) facilities. The launch marks a significant milestone in FirstBank’s personal lending journey as, for the first time in the Bank’s history, eligible customers can […]

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier bank and financial inclusion services provider, has launched mApply and mServe, two digital solutions that are transforming how customers access and manage Personal Loan Against Salary (PLAS) facilities.

The launch marks a significant milestone in FirstBank’s personal lending journey as, for the first time in the Bank’s history, eligible customers can initiate a personal loan application digitally without having to visit a branch to begin the process.

Previously, accessing a PLAS facility required customers to engage the Bank through the branch or their Relationship Manager.

With mApply, FirstBank has digitised the application journey, giving eligible customers the convenience of applying through the Bank’s digital channels from wherever they are.

Through mApply, customers can initiate their PLAS application, provide the required document, select their employer and preferred branch for processing, and submit their request digitally. The solution significantly reduces the reliance on physical documentation and branch visits at the application stage, creating a simpler and more convenient route to accessing personal credit.

PLAS is available to eligible salary account holders domiciled with FirstBank, as well as employees of eligible organisations seeking to move their salary accounts to the Bank. Customers can access up to ₦150 million, with repayment tenors of up to 72 months, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

FirstBank is also extending the digital experience beyond loan application through mServe, its self-service solution for customers with existing PLAS facilities. With mServe, customers can view their loan details and outstanding balances, monitor their facilities and update relevant information, providing greater visibility and control over their loans without having to rely solely on branch-based servicing.

Together, mApply and mServe create a more connected digital experience across the PLAS journey. While mApply simplifies how customers initiate and submit new loan requests, mServe provides existing borrowers with a convenient way to manage and monitor their facilities. Both solutions are accessible through FirstMobile and Lit App, bringing personal lending into the same digital environment customers already use for their everyday banking needs.

Speaking on the launch, Abednego Ugwueke, Group Head, E-Business & Retail Products, FirstBank, said:

“The launch of mApply and mServe represents an important milestone in our journey to make access to credit simpler and more convenient for our customers. For the first time in FirstBank’s history, an eligible customer can initiate a personal loan application digitally without having to visit a branch to start the process.

“Beyond applying for a loan, we are also giving our customers greater visibility and control after accessing the facility. With mApply and mServe, customers can move from application to ongoing loan management through a more convenient digital experience. This reflects our commitment to continuously rethink our processes around the customer and use technology to remove friction from everyday banking.”

The introduction of mApply and mServe is expected to reduce the time and effort associated with accessing and managing personal loans while improving the overall customer experience. It also represents a further step in FirstBank’s broader drive to digitise key customer journeys and make financial solutions more accessible through its digital channels.

Eligible customers seeking a PLAS facility can access mApply through FirstMobile or Lit App, while existing PLAS customers can use mServe to view and manage their facilities

For more information about mApply and mServe, customers can visit any FirstBank branch, contact FirstBank’s customer service channels, or speak with their Relationship Manager.