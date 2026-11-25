Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has called for stronger intelligence sharing and collaboration among financial institutions, telecommunications operators, regulators and law enforcement agencies to combat the growing threat of digital fraud. The call was made during a high-level panel session on The Changing Face of Digital Fraud: Staying Ahead of Emerging […]

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has called for stronger intelligence sharing and collaboration among financial institutions, telecommunications operators, regulators and law enforcement agencies to combat the growing threat of digital fraud.

The call was made during a high-level panel session on The Changing Face of Digital Fraud: Staying Ahead of Emerging Threats, organised as part of activities marking the bank’s 2026 Fraud Awareness Week, themed “Fraud Dynamics: Staying One Step Ahead.”

The hybrid session, held at UBA’s Head Office in Lagos on Friday, November 20, 2026, and streamed live on YouTube and Zoom, brought together regulators, law enforcement officers, telecommunications operators and industry leaders, alongside members of the bank’s Board, management, staff and other participants who joined virtually.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, represented by the Group Deputy Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, emphasised that timely intelligence sharing among stakeholders is critical to identifying suspicious activities, preventing fraud and safeguarding customers.

He noted that the growing adoption of digital channels for financial transactions had created new opportunities for fraudsters to exploit vulnerabilities in banking systems and customer information. These threats, he observed, range from phishing emails and fraudulent text messages to account takeovers, SIM-related fraud and the abuse of digital banking channels.

“Consider a suspicious SIM change followed by an unusual transfer. The telecommunications provider will see the first warning sign, while the bank sees the second. Sharing intelligence promptly can help us act in time to protect customers,” he said.

In his remarks, UBA’s Group Chief Internal Auditor and chief host of the event, Eugene Inotu, stressed that fraud prevention is a collective responsibility, urging employees to move beyond awareness to actively identifying, preventing and reporting fraudulent activities.

“The best fraud incident is the one we prevent, not the one we successfully investigate,” he stated.

He also urged customers to remain vigilant when they receive unsolicited calls, suspicious messages or encounter spoofed websites purporting to represent UBA or other financial institutions.

“Customers should ignore such suspicious communications and immediately contact us through our verified channels to report them,” he advised.

Delivering the keynote address, the Managing Director of WSC Technologies Limited, Wemimo Oluwalade, observed that fraud had evolved from a transaction-level challenge into a broader enterprise resilience issue, with a single incident potentially involving stolen identities, social engineering, compromised devices, mule accounts, insider assistance and weak vendor controls.

“The question we should ask ourselves is: how do we verify what is real? Fraudsters see the entire chain, and they build their designs around the blind spots,” he said.

The panel session, moderated by the Manager, Industry Fraud Desk at the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Oluwatosin Obadimu, featured ACP Ty Mahmud of the Nigeria Police Special Fraud Unit; Sunday Alani, Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management Manager at Globacom; and Aina Amah, Chairperson of the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN).

Speaking on the human dimension of financial fraud, Mahmud identified the exploitation of trust as one of the greatest threats to financial institutions. He noted that internal compromise accounts for approximately 70 per cent of cases handled by the police’s specialised fraud units.

“In every situation, fraudsters first attack the people, not the system,” he stated.

On the role of telecommunications operators in combating digital fraud, Alani identified SIM swap fraud as a significant vulnerability in digital banking, particularly because one-time passwords (OTPs) are often delivered through customers’ SIM cards.

“If I can swap your SIM, then truly I’m in charge. The OTP that the bank sends to authorise the transaction comes to me,” he explained.

Amah, who underscored the importance of anticipating and responding proactively to emerging threats, argued that investment in fraud prevention technology should be regarded as a strategic necessity rather than a cost.

“If you think you are saving cost by not improving your technology, not enhancing your technology team, your audit team, your CISO, you are doing yourself an injustice,” she said.

The panellists commended UBA for sustaining industry-wide conversations on fraud prevention, agreeing that banks, telecommunications operators, regulators and law enforcement agencies must strengthen intelligence sharing, invest in advanced technologies and deepen collaboration to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes.

The discussions reinforced the importance of a collective, intelligence-led approach to fraud prevention, with institutions working together to identify vulnerabilities, respond faster to emerging threats and protect the integrity of the financial ecosystem.

UBA remains committed to strengthening its security architecture, promoting responsible digital banking practices and safeguarding customer trust as it continues to expand access to innovative financial services across Africa and beyond.

United Bank for Africa is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions and one of the largest employers in the continent’s financial sector, with approximately 25,000 employees and over 45 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries, as well as the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, advancing financial inclusion and deploying technology to deliver innovative financial solutions.