Credit Direct, one of Nigeria’s leading FinTech companies, has partnered with telecommunications provider Lebara to enable its subscribers to purchase airtime and data bundles directly through its mobile app.The partnership makes Credit Direct the first company in Nigeria to list Lebara as a recharge option on its digital platform. The partnership also reflects the growing […]

Credit Direct, one of Nigeria’s leading FinTech companies, has partnered with telecommunications provider Lebara to enable its subscribers to purchase airtime and data bundles directly through its mobile app.

The partnership makes Credit Direct the first company in Nigeria to list Lebara as a recharge option on its digital platform. The partnership also reflects the growing overlap between financial technology and telecommunications, as companies explore partnerships to make everyday services more accessible through digital channels.

Beyond existing Lebara recharge channels, including the Lebara app, USSD codes, and authorised retail outlets, customers can now purchase their preferred mobile plans through the Credit Direct app. This additional digital channel eliminates the need to switch between applications to complete transactions.

Lebara offers a range of bundle categories, including Sabi Talk, Sabi Combo, Sabi Data Plus, Sabi Cloud and Sabi Global. The options cater to different customer needs, including voice calls, data access, international connectivity and cloud storage.

On the Credit Direct app, customers can access instant loans of up to ₦5 million, earn returns of up to 21 per cent per annum on investments, send and receive money, make unlimited transfers, pay bills at zero fees and purchase airtime and data. With a growing range of financial and lifestyle services, Credit Direct continues to integrate more services into its app, making it a single destination for everyday transactions.

About Credit Direct

Credit Direct is building Africa’s leading embedded credit company by integrating credit into the supply chains and payment flows of partners, unlocking financial success for individuals and businesses.

The company also provides retail investment solutions to support financial growth and wealth-building. Credit Direct has served millions of customers nationwide, including those historically underserved by traditional banking. Credit Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group Plc.