The way businesses attract customers, build visibility and compete in today’s market is changing. Digital platforms and emerging technologies are creating new opportunities for growth but knowing how to use them effectively remains a challenge for many businesses. This is an area where digital strategist Toheeb Olatoyinbo has continued to make his mark, helping businesses […]

The way businesses attract customers, build visibility and compete in today’s market is changing.

Digital platforms and emerging technologies are creating new opportunities for growth but knowing how to use them effectively remains a challenge for many businesses.

This is an area where digital strategist Toheeb Olatoyinbo has continued to make his mark, helping businesses approach digital growth with greater clarity, strategy and purpose.

With over a decade of professional experience across digital marketing, real estate and business strategy, Olatoyinbo has developed expertise in using digital platforms, marketing systems and technology-driven solutions to support business growth. His approach goes beyond creating online visibility, placing emphasis on customer acquisition, brand positioning, lead generation and strategies that contribute directly to business performance.

His impact is particularly evident in the real estate sector, where digital platforms are increasingly influencing how properties are marketed, how prospective buyers make decisions and how businesses connect with their target audiences. Through strategic digital campaigns, content marketing and technology-driven sales approaches, he has facilitated over ₦6 billion in real estate transactions within three years.

Beyond business growth, Olatoyinbo has also demonstrated a strong commitment to knowledge sharing and capacity development. Since 2019, he has trained and mentored over 2,500 digital marketers, equipping individuals with practical skills to navigate the changing digital economy.

His initiative, Digital Marketing Skills for Realtors (DMSR) Academy, further reflects this commitment by providing real estate professionals with relevant knowledge in digital marketing, paid advertising, content creation, personal branding and lead generation.

His work reinforces an important shift in the way businesses must approach growth. Having a digital presence is no longer enough; businesses must understand how to use digital tools effectively, interpret customer behaviour, adopt emerging technologies and build strategies that translate online attention into tangible results.

As artificial intelligence and technological innovation continue to create new possibilities, Olatoyinbo believes that businesses must become more intentional about adapting to the changing business environment. This perspective forms part of the inspiration behind the forthcoming Digital Business Summit 1.0, which he is set to convene on December 2nd, 2026.

The summit, themed “Leveraging Digital Marketing, AI & Technology for Business Growth in 2027,” is designed to bring together real estate professionals, business owners, CEOs and business executives to explore practical strategies and innovative approaches to business growth in the coming year.

Through conversations around digital marketing, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, the summit will provide a platform for participants to gain insights into how digital innovation can improve business operations, strengthen brand positioning, enhance customer engagement and create new growth opportunities.

For Olatoyinbo, the summit represents more than another industry gathering. It is an opportunity to extend the knowledge-sharing and capacity-building efforts that have shaped his professional journey, while encouraging more businesses to recognise the role of digital transformation in achieving long-term relevance and competitiveness.

As businesses prepare for 2027, the need to embrace smarter strategies, understand emerging technologies and make informed digital decisions will become even more significant. The Digital Business Summit 1.0 therefore comes at a timely moment, creating room for meaningful conversations, shared experiences and practical insights that can help businesses prepare for what lies ahead.

Ultimately, Olatoyinbo’s work reflects a broader understanding of digital strategy: technology is most valuable when it solves real business problems, creates opportunities and delivers results. Through his professional engagements, mentorship initiatives and the forthcoming summit, he continues to contribute to conversations shaping the future of digital business growth.