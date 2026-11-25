Zedcrest Group has received commendation from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) for its strong compliance standards, earning recognition among the most compliant operators in Nigeria’s capital market.

The recognition was conveyed during the annual AML/CFT/CPF training session facilitated by the NFIU for the Group’s Board, titled “ML/TF/PF Preventative Measures: Setting the Right Tone for Mutual Evaluation Considerations.” The session was led by Douglas Egwuemi, Special Assistant to the CEO of NFIU – Operations and Head, Special Operation Office, who also commended Zedcrest for its strong compliance standards and recognised it among the most compliant operators in Nigeria’s capital market.

The engagement provided an opportunity to strengthen the Board’s understanding of evolving regulatory requirements and reinforce the importance of effective oversight, accountability and sound corporate governance.

The commendation further reinforces Zedcrest’s longstanding commitment to regulatory excellence, a commitment that has also seen the Group play an important role in strengthening Nigeria’s standing within the global financial system.

In October 2025, Zedcrest was among the organisations selected to represent Nigeria’s financial sector during the onsite assessments conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), which contributed to the country’s successful exit from the FATF Grey List.

Nominated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to represent Nigeria’s capital market, Zedcrest participated in the assessment process, demonstrating the strength of its Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Financing of Terrorism and Counter-Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) frameworks. The assessments examined the effectiveness of measures implemented across the financial sector to address financial crime risks and align with international standards.

Nigeria’s removal from the FATF list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, announced at the October 2025 Plenary in Paris, marked a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen financial transparency, institutional accountability and international confidence.

It followed the successful completion of the country’s FATF Action Plan and sustained collaboration among government institutions, regulators and private-sector stakeholders.

The progress continued into January 2026, when Nigeria’s removal from the European Union’s list of high-risk third countries under its Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework took effect.

The development further strengthened the country’s international financial standing, with the NFIU highlighting its potential to ease compliance requirements on transactions between Nigeria and the European Union and support smoother cross-border financial flows.

For Zedcrest, these developments underscore the importance of maintaining robust compliance systems as an integral part of responsible participation in the financial markets.

Commenting on the NFIU’s recognition, Adedayo Amzat, CFA, Group Managing Director, Zedcrest Group, said:

“At Zedcrest, we recognise that compliance is not simply about meeting regulatory requirements. It is fundamental to building a sustainable financial institution, maintaining market confidence and contributing to the integrity of the financial system. Our participation in Nigeria’s FATF assessment process and this recent recognition by the NFIU reflect the standards we have consistently worked to embed across our organisation.

“We are proud to have contributed to an important national milestone and remain committed to upholding the principles of accountability, transparency and responsible business conduct that strengthen trust in our markets. We also recognise that maintaining these standards requires continuous improvement, strong institutional oversight and a shared commitment across every level of the organisation.”

The Group’s compliance framework is anchored in its commitment to effective risk management, regulatory cooperation and continuous capacity development. The recent NFIU-led engagement with the Board further reinforces the importance of keeping pace with evolving regulatory expectations and ensuring that compliance remains central to strategic and operational decision-making.

As Nigeria continues to consolidate the gains from its financial sector reforms, Zedcrest remains committed to playing its part in strengthening market integrity, promoting responsible financial practices and supporting the development of a more transparent, resilient and globally competitive financial ecosystem.

About Zedcrest Group

Founded in 2013, Zedcrest Group is a leading financial services company with a strong presence across Africa and a growing footprint in global markets. The Group provides a diversified range of financial solutions spanning Asset Management, Investment Banking, Securities and Financing, delivered through its specialised subsidiaries.

Driven by its mission to improve capital flows in the economy, Zedcrest leverages deep financial markets expertise, institutional knowledge and innovative solutions to support businesses, investors and individuals. Through its growing financial ecosystem, the Group remains committed to fostering wealth, enabling economic growth and contributing to the long-term development of African economies.

For more information, visit www.zedcrest.com.