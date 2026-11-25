Aeon, a Nigerian cybersecurity company building sovereign cyber defence infrastructure for Africa and the Global South, has extended its pre-seed round to $2 million with new investment from Launch Africa Ventures and Octerra Capital.

The extension follows Aeon’s $1 million pre-seed funding round in September 2026, led by Terra Industries, with participation from Flutterwave co-founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola through Resilience17, alongside other investors.

The new capital will be directed towards expanding Aeon’s engineering and specialised cybersecurity teams, strengthening local technical expertise, and accelerating product development as the company scales its commercial deployments.

AI is changing the nature of cyber threats

The growing influence of artificial intelligence has significantly altered the economics of cybercrime. Capabilities that previously required considerable technical expertise are becoming increasingly accessible, enabling malicious actors to automate attacks, develop sophisticated social engineering campaigns, and target organisations at greater scale.

According to INTERPOL’s African Cyberthreat Assessment 2026, artificial intelligence is now enabling approximately 55% of reported cybercrimes across the continent. Reported losses from cybercrime have more than doubled since 2024, from $192 million to $484 million.

For African businesses and institutions, particularly those operating critical infrastructure across financial services, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and government, this creates an urgent need for more effective and resilient cybersecurity capabilities.

“AI is fundamentally changing the threat landscape. The technical barriers that previously limited sophisticated cyberattacks are falling, and the speed and scale of these threats are increasing,” said Samuel Ogbonyomi, Co-founder and CEO of Aeon.

“Our response cannot simply be to adopt more tools. We need to build the infrastructure, technical expertise, and capabilities to defend the systems our economies depend on. We believe Africa should be actively building that future.”

“For two years we have looked for a team building cyber defence for Africa’s critical infrastructure from the ground up,” said Uwem Uwemakpan, Head of Investments at Launch Africa Ventures.

“Aeon’s founders spent years running cloud infrastructure for African businesses at PipeOps, and they built this product around the gaps they saw there. As AI makes attacks cheaper to launch and harder to detect, banks, grid operators and telecoms across the continent need security built for their own systems and regulators. That is what Aeon is building.”

Building the infrastructure for digital sovereignty

Aeon is addressing these challenges through an integrated cyber defense ecosystem built around two products:

Aeon Console, an AI-powered cybersecurity and compliance platform that enables organisations to identify, prioritise, and remediate vulnerabilities across applications, cloud infrastructure, and endpoints.

an AI-powered cybersecurity and compliance platform that enables organisations to identify, prioritise, and remediate vulnerabilities across applications, cloud infrastructure, and endpoints. Aeon Edge, a network security device designed to provide organisations with greater visibility and control over connected devices, network activity, and potential threats.

Together, these technologies form part of Aeon’s broader vision to help organisations protect their digital environments while retaining greater control over their security operations and infrastructure.

The company’s approach to sovereignty extends beyond where data is stored. It encompasses the ability to understand, manage, secure, and respond to threats across the systems that power critical services.

“As cybersecurity threats evolve and the complexities surrounding data sovereignty and protection intensify, AEON’s approach to integrating fragmented security operations is particularly compelling. For Octerra, AEON is a natural extension of our conviction and investments in the trust layer of the digital economy,” said Ashim Egunjobi, Managing Partner at Octerra Capital.

Aeon is also pursuing this vision through strategic industry partnerships, including its commercial relationship with Terra Industries, which combines physical security and cybersecurity capabilities to support critical infrastructure operators across Africa and the wider Global South.

About Aeon

Aeon is a cybersecurity company building sovereign cyber defense infrastructure for Africa and the Global South. Through Aeon Console and Aeon Edge, the company helps organisations identify vulnerabilities, secure networks and infrastructure, automate security operations, and strengthen compliance.

Aeon serves organisations across critical sectors including finance, energy, healthcare, government, and defense.

Learn more at https://aeonsec.io.

About Launch Africa Ventures

Launch Africa Ventures is an early-stage venture capital fund investing in pre-seed and seed technology companies across Africa, with more than 180 investments in over 22 African countries. Learn more at launchafrica.vc.

About Octerra Capital

Octerra Capital is a multi-asset investment firm. We deploy capital across venture capital, private credit, real estate, and alternatives, partnering with exceptional founders, operators and businesses across Africa and beyond. Learn more at octerracapital.com