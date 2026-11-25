IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Towers group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has commissioned the Babagana Kingibe Innovation Hub in Maiduguri, Borno State. This reaffirms its commitment to advancing digital inclusion, youth empowerment, innovation, and economic opportunity across Nigeria. The […]

IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Towers group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has commissioned the Babagana Kingibe Innovation Hub in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This reaffirms its commitment to advancing digital inclusion, youth empowerment, innovation, and economic opportunity across Nigeria.

The Hub was officially opened by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, marking a significant milestone in the development of innovation infrastructure in Northern Nigeria.

The Hub represents a major investment by IHS Nigeria in the future of Borno State and the wider North region. Designed as a world-class technology and innovation ecosystem, the facility aims to unlock the immense potential of young people by providing access to digital skills development, entrepreneurship programs, innovation support, mentorship, networking opportunities, and modern technology infrastructure.

This initiative also complements IHS Nigeria’s partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy on the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Learning Community, aimed at empowering three million Nigerians with critical digital skills.

Operations at the Hub have already commenced under the management of Co-creation Hub (CcHub) , a leading pan-African innovation ecosystem enabler. The facility is delivering programs focused on digital skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, startup support, and ecosystem development, creating opportunities for young people, innovators, and aspiring entrepreneurs across the region.

Mohamad Darwish, CEO, IHS Nigeria, commented: “Today’s commissioning ceremony marks the opening of a gateway to opportunity, innovation and economic empowerment for thousands of young people across Borno State and the North of Nigeria. The Babagana Kingibe Innovation Hub is IHS Nigeria’s gift to the people of this region, but open to everyone from the country. Borne out of our belief that every young person deserves access to the tools, skills, mentorship and opportunities needed to succeed.”

“We are proud to contribute to the next chapter of Borno State’s story through a facility that will nurture innovators, entrepreneurs and problem-solvers capable of building solutions for their communities and Nigeria. As the country’s backbone of digital possibilities, IHS Nigeria remains committed to investing in initiatives that create lasting social and economic impact, and we are confident this Hub will become a leading center for innovation and talent development in Africa.”

The commissioning of the Babagana Kingibe Innovation Hub further strengthens IHS Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to supporting education, digital inclusion, innovation and community development. By creating an enabling environment for learning, collaboration and enterprise, the Hub is expected to contribute to job creation, entrepreneurship and the long-term socio-economic transformation of Borno State and the wider North-East region.

About IHS Towers:

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The company has over 28,000 towers across its five markets, including Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: [email protected] or visit: www.ihstowers.com