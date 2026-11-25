For many Nigerians, sweetness is cultural memory. It is the savoury taste of handheld fast food and/or cakes at a family celebration, the extra dose of pleasantness in zobo and in the soft drink that punctuates a long day in traffic. But that same taste is now at the centre of a difficult national conversation. […]

For many Nigerians, sweetness is cultural memory.

It is the savoury taste of handheld fast food and/or cakes at a family celebration, the extra dose of pleasantness in zobo and in the soft drink that punctuates a long day in traffic.

But that same taste is now at the centre of a difficult national conversation.

Non-communicable diseases are rising, and Nigerians are being advised to watch their sugar and calorie intake. So, how do we keep the pleasure of sweet taste while making better choices?

That question is why low- and no-calorie sweeteners are moving from the margins to the mainstream of nutrition discussions.

Identifying what sweeteners are

Low- and no-calorie sweeteners are ingredients that deliver sweetness with little or no calories in food and beverages. The most familiar of them globally, such as acesulfame-K, aspartame, cyclamate, saccharin, sucralose and steviol glycosides, are already present in thousands of products worldwide, from beverages and yoghurts to tabletop sweeteners. Being many times sweeter than sugar, they are used in tiny amounts.

Many people sort them into “natural” and “artificial”, but regulators generally do not; their focus is safety and function. Their purpose is simple: replace sugar while preserving taste, helping to reduce sugar and overall calorie intake.

Their growing presence in modern diets reflects broader shifts in consumer behaviour. Increasing urbanisation, busy lifestyles and heightened awareness of nutrition have encouraged food manufacturers to develop products containing less sugar while maintaining taste.

The safety question

Perhaps the most debated question remains whether these sweeteners are safe. Food safety authorities across the world have consistently maintained that approved sweeteners are safe when consumed within established guidelines.

Before any sweetener is approved, it undergoes extensive scientific assessment by independent regulatory bodies, including the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the US Food and Drug Administration.

The National Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regulates food and additives in Nigeria, in line with JECFA and Codex Alimentarius (the global food standards and guidelines) recommendations. These aforementioned bodies evaluate evidence from toxicology, metabolism and human studies before making a decision.

A key component of this regulatory system is the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI), which represents the amount of a sweetener that can be consumed daily over a lifetime without appreciable health risk.

Experts establish the ADI using substantial safety margins, including a 100-fold safety factor designed to protect all population groups, including children and pregnant women. Regulators also set permitted use levels in foods and beverages to ensure consumption remains within safe limits.

Safety is also not a one-off decision. As part of ongoing monitoring, authorities re-evaluate sweeteners as science evolves. JECFA’s most recent review of aspartame, for example, again concluded it does not pose a health concern at current exposure levels and retained its ADI.

Benefits of sweeteners to diet and overall health

Science points to practical benefits when sweeteners are used correctly, that is, to replace sugar within a balanced diet. As previously stated, they deliver sweetness with little or no calories in food and beverages, meaning there is no extra weight gained by their use.

Also, when used in place of sugar, low/no-calorie sweeteners can help lower the calorie content of foods and drinks and may support weight-management efforts as part of a healthy diet and active lifestyle. EFSA has concluded that foods and drinks with LNCS induce a lower blood glucose rise than sugar-containing equivalents, and systematic reviews find no adverse effect on blood glucose or insulin levels.

That is why organisations including the American Diabetes Association, the European Diabetes Nutrition Study Group (DNSG-EASD), and the British Dietetic Association recognise that non-nutritive sweeteners can be used in moderation as part of a healthy dietary pattern for people managing diabetes.

There are two less-discussed areas where sweeteners matter for Nigeria’s public health. The first is oral health. Low- and no-calorie sweeteners cannot be fermented by oral bacteria, which means they do not contribute to tooth decay, a growing concern regarding consumption of sugar-sweetened meals and beverages.

The second is gut health. High-quality human studies to date show no adverse impact on gut microbiota when sweeteners are consumed at approved levels, with day-to-day diet variation being a far stronger driver of microbiome changes.

The bigger picture

None of this means sweeteners are a licence to ignore overall diet quality. Their value depends on the amount of sugar and calories they actually replace, as well as the quality of the overall diet. A balanced eating pattern combined with physical exercise and other diet and lifestyle fixes remains central to maintaining overall health.

As food choices expand and more options become available, understanding the science behind sweeteners can help consumers make choices that align with their individual health goals.