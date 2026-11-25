Appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the continent’s oil, gas, refining and industrial infrastructure sectors. Italian engineering group I.T.T. S.p.A. has appointed T’Oluwase “SéSé” Onadele as its African Representative, marking a strategic step in the company’s engagement with Africa’s expanding energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The appointment comes at a significant moment for the […]

Appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the continent’s oil, gas, refining and industrial infrastructure sectors.

Italian engineering group I.T.T. S.p.A. has appointed T’Oluwase “SéSé” Onadele as its African Representative, marking a strategic step in the company’s engagement with Africa’s expanding energy, industrial and infrastructure markets.

The appointment comes at a significant moment for the continent’s energy industry, with major developments including the expansion of the Dangote Refinery, growing refinery and petrochemical investments, and ambitious oil, gas and infrastructure projects emerging across multiple African markets.

As Africa increasingly prioritises domestic refining, gas development, industrialisation and energy security, demand for international engineering expertise, advanced technology and strategic partnerships continues to grow.

Established in 1954, ITT S.p.A. is an Italian engineering company specialising in process fired heaters, steam reformers and thermal systems for the hydrocarbon processing and industrial sectors. The company has delivered more than 1,000 fired heaters, executed over 80 steam reformer projects and supplied projects across 56 countries.

Through his appointment, Onadele will represent ITT’s interests across Africa, focusing on strategic relationships, business development, project opportunities and partnerships across the continent.

Onadele brings a multidisciplinary entrepreneurial background spanning contemporary art, fashion, commodities trading and private credit. He began his career as an art dealer before founding SéSé, a culturally driven bespoke clothing brand. In 2023, he established TROCA, an oil and gas trading firm focused on trade financing and vessel chartering.

He is also the founder of Ponte, a private credit brokerage firm sourcing and structuring financing for large institutions, sovereigns and projects across the energy, mining, infrastructure and real estate sectors.

His appointment brings together his international commercial experience and strategic business relationships with ITT’s established engineering capabilities, positioning the company to pursue opportunities across Africa’s evolving industrial landscape.

The appointment underscores the growing importance of connecting international engineering expertise with Africa’s next phase of energy, infrastructure and industrial development.

About I.T.T. S.p.A.

I.T.T. S.p.A. is an Italian engineering company established in 1954, specialising in fired heaters, steam reformers and thermal systems for industrial and hydrocarbon processing applications. The company has delivered more than 1,000 fired heaters, executed over 80 steam reformer projects and supplied projects across 56 countries.

About T’Oluwase “SéSé” Onadele

T’Oluwase “SéSé” Onadele is an entrepreneur and international business professional with interests spanning art, fashion, commodities trading and private credit. He is the founder of SéSé, TROCA and Ponte, with business activities across commercial transactions, trade financing, private debt and strategic investment.

His appointment as African Representative of ITT S.p.A. represents a further expansion of his international business activities and engagement across Africa’s energy and industrial markets.