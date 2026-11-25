The bilateral relationship between France and Nigeria has reached a new milestone following the conclusion of French Week 2026.The week-long series of high-level engagements, organized by the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), culminated in the signing of three strategic agribusiness agreements and the establishment of a dedicated energy roadmap aimed at securing Nigeria’s […]

The bilateral relationship between France and Nigeria has reached a new milestone following the conclusion of French Week 2026.

The week-long series of high-level engagements, organized by the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), culminated in the signing of three strategic agribusiness agreements and the establishment of a dedicated energy roadmap aimed at securing Nigeria’s industrial future.

Mr. Laurent Favier, the Consul General of France in Lagos, described the outcomes as a transition from diplomatic dialogue to “tangible commercial realities.” The program centered on two pivotal pillars: the inaugural France–Nigeria Energy Roundtable and the France–Nigeria Agri-Business Summit.

Securing the Energy Frontier

The Energy Roundtable, co-chaired by TotalEnergies and SPIE Global Services Energy, addressed the critical infrastructure gap in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. With industry giants such as Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and ExxonMobil in attendance, the discussions focused on Nigeria’s “Decade of Gas” initiative.

A primary priority emerged regarding the expansion of gas monetization. Engr. Adeleye Falade, Managing Director of NLNG, revealed that plant utilization has surged to 81%, noting that the completion of the Train 7 project is expected to boost domestic LPG supply by approximately 50%. Stakeholders emphasized that policy stability and predictable pricing under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) remain essential for maintaining investor confidence and de-risking large-scale infrastructure projects.

Mr. Guillaume Niarfeix, President of the FNCCI, underscored the necessity of local content, stating, “Developing Nigeria’s energy potential requires long-term capital and a stable operating environment. It is vital that these investments develop Nigerian businesses and create sustainable value across the entire value chain.”

Agribusiness: from research to revenue

The Agri-Business Summit organised in partnership with the France-Nigeria Agribusiness Club, at Access Bank Plc Headquarters, shifted the focus toward food security and value-chain integration. The event saw the signing of three landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) designed to modernize Nigerian agriculture:

Crop Protection: A partnership between M2i, the Tomatoes and Orchard Producers Association of Nigeria (TOPAN), and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to deploy innovative pest-management solutions.

A partnership between M2i, the Tomatoes and Orchard Producers Association of Nigeria (TOPAN), and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to deploy innovative pest-management solutions. Industrial Baking: A technical cooperation agreement between Lesaffre Nigeria and the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) to enhance product quality and professional skills.

A technical cooperation agreement between Lesaffre Nigeria and the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) to enhance product quality and professional skills. Executive Education: A framework between JR Farms Group Nigeria and France’s UniLaSalle to provide advanced agribusiness training for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

To sustain this momentum, Consul General Favier officially inaugurated the France–Nigeria Agribusiness Club (FNABC). The club will serve as a permanent platform for technical exchange and investment. Furthermore, plans were unveiled for a “Nigeria Pavilion” at the 2027 Salon International de l’Agriculture (SIA) in Paris, providing Nigerian producers direct access to French and the European markets.

A Future of Cooperation

Beyond the primary sectors, French Week 2026 facilitated advancements in the technology ecosystem through the French Tech Summit, highlighting the growing synergy between French investors and Nigerian startups.

As the FNCCI and “Team France” institutions look toward 2027, the focus remains on implementation. The contracts signed during the French week represent more than just paperwork; they signal a shift toward a collaborative economic model where French technical expertise meets Nigeria’s vast market potential and natural resources.

Acknowledgements

The Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) extends its sincere appreciation to the sponsors and partners whose support made French Week 2026 possible:

Zenith Bank Plc, Air France, Schneider Electric, United Bank for Africa, IHS Nigeria Limited, Access Bank, Planet Bottling Company, Baobab Microfinance Bank, BIC World, TotalEnergies, Bolamark Engineering Limited, Michelin, Tincan Island Container Terminal (TICT), Pernod Ricard, Africa Global Logistics (AGL), Vines by Rosa Bordeaux, ALTRAD, International SOS, Cerba Lancet Nigeria, Ample System Projects Limited, West Atlantic Shipyard, Mudiame International Limited, Leadway, LOPIN, NOKIA, NESSCO, Country Hill Attorneys & Solicitors, Aldelia, Dentons ACAS-Law, Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited, Ize Matebese and Axa Mansard, Business France, Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre, La French Tech, France-Nigeria Agribusiness Club, JR Farms Group, Securify, Curate, L’belle Paris, IBIS Lagos Lekki and Nairametrics.