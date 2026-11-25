Funke runs a tie-and-dye brand in Lagos. Her adire, the indigo-dyed cloth that the Egba people of Abeokuta have made for generations, is hand-dyed by a small team of women she has worked with for years, then cut into shirts, kimonos and two-piece sets. Last October, a concept store in London placed its biggest order […]

Funke runs a tie-and-dye brand in Lagos.

Her adire, the indigo-dyed cloth that the Egba people of Abeokuta have made for generations, is hand-dyed by a small team of women she has worked with for years, then cut into shirts, kimonos and two-piece sets.

Last October, a concept store in London placed its biggest order yet: 200 pieces for its Christmas window, with half the money paid upfront.

The store sent the deposit by bank wire on a Monday. Funke needed that money to buy cotton, indigo and dyes, and to pay her dyers to start. The wire landed the following Monday. By the time the pieces were dyed, dried, sewn and shipped, they reached London a week after the store’s Christmas window went up. The store took the order, but cut the next one in half.

Nothing went wrong, exactly. Her bank did its job and the store kept its word. The money simply took the long way round, and in fashion, where a season can be won or lost in a fortnight, the long way round costs you customers.

Stories like Funke’s are about to matter a lot more, because African fashion is going global, and 2027 is the year the world’s biggest economies promised to make cross-border payments fast.

African fashion is going global

Africa exports about $15.5 billion worth of fashion every year, and the right investment could roughly triple what the industry earns within a decade, according to UNESCO’s report on the African fashion sector. UNESCO also expects demand for African luxury fashion to grow by 42% over the next decade, according to Nairametrics.

Nigerian designers are leading much of that charge, and some of them have built their names on the same craft as Funke:

Lagos Space Programme, founded by Adeju Thompson, won the 2023 International Woolmark Prize in Paris, worth AUD 200,000 (about $134,000). Adire indigo resist-dyeing is the brand’s most recognisable signature, according to OkayAfrica.

founded by Adeju Thompson, won the 2023 International Woolmark Prize in Paris, worth AUD 200,000 (about $134,000). Adire indigo resist-dyeing is the brand’s most recognisable signature, according to OkayAfrica. Lisa Folawiyo has showrooms in Lagos and New York and is stocked by Selfridges and Moda Operandi, according to Nairametrics.

has showrooms in Lagos and New York and is stocked by Selfridges and Moda Operandi, according to Nairametrics. Orange Culture, founded by Adebayo Oke-Lawal, is stocked by Selfridges and Farfetch.

founded by Adebayo Oke-Lawal, is stocked by Selfridges and Farfetch. Kenneth Ize was a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2019 and showed at Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

was a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2019 and showed at Paris Fashion Week in 2020. Banke Kuku is stocked by Selfridges, Le Bon Marché and Galeries Lafayette.

At home, the stage keeps getting bigger. Lagos Fashion Week 2025 featured more than 60 designers and drew about 15,000 guests, according to Arise News.

Every one of those international stockists, private clients and online orders means money crossing a border. The faster it crosses, the faster a brand can make the next collection.

2027 was supposed to be the year of the one-hour payment

In 2020, the G20 set targets to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper and easier to track. By the end of 2027, 75% of cross-border payments to businesses and individuals should reach the person receiving them within one hour, and the rest within one business day, according to the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which tracks the targets.

The world is unlikely to get there in time. The FSB’s own progress report in October 2025 found that the G20 is likely to miss its 2027 goals, as PaymentsJournal reported.

For African fashion brands, that gap is the whole story. The deadline will arrive, stores abroad will expect to pay and be confirmed in an hour, and many banks will still take days.

Why speed will matter more than ever

Money in transit is money you can’t use: A bank wire typically takes 2–5 business days and costs about 8% on average, according to world bank data. For every one of those days, a brand like Funke’s can’t buy fabric, pay dyers or start production. In handmade fashion, where each piece takes days to dye and dry, a week of waiting for money is a week the collection loses.

Fashion runs on seasons: Christmas, Detty December, spring collections and wedding season don’t wait for a bank transfer to clear. A collection that arrives after the window has opened is a collection that sells at a discount, or not at all.

Your buyers are used to instant: At home, Nigerians send money between banks in seconds. Stores, stylists and private clients abroad expect the same when they buy from you. If paying you is harder than paying a brand next door, they will notice.

More of your sales will cross borders: The diaspora, international stockists and online customers are now a normal part of the business for many African designers. Each new market brings a new currency and a new set of bank rules. The more borders your money crosses, the more a slow payment holds up everything else.

Where stablecoins fit in

A stablecoin is a digital token built to hold the value of a currency, usually the US dollar. USDT and USDC are the best known.

A stablecoin payment typically settles in under an hour and costs about 3%, compared with 2–5 business days and about 8% for a wire. For many businesses, that is a 50–70% cut in what they spend on cross-border payments.

Africans are already comfortable with them. Among crypto-active people surveyed in 15 countries, 79% in Africa hold stablecoins, the highest of any region, according to BVNK’s Stablecoin Utility Report 2026.

Picture Funke’s October with stablecoins. The London store pays the deposit in USDT, and it lands within the hour. That same afternoon, she converts USDT to NGN to buy cotton and indigo in Lagos and pay her dyers, and keeps the rest in dollar value to cover international shipping. Dyeing starts that week, and the pieces arrive in London in time for the Christmas window.

Hauwa Gwarzo, Senior Product Manager at Quidax puts it simply: in 2027, the brands that grow fastest will be the ones whose customers abroad can pay them as easily as they pay a shop down the road, and whose money arrives before the next collection needs to be made. Speed, the executive says, is no longer a nice extra in cross-border payments. It is what decides whether you make the season or miss it.

How banks and fintechs can leverage digital infrastructure like stablecoins to serve businesses better

Funke shouldn’t have to become a crypto expert to get paid faster. In 2027, the biggest change for sellers like her is more likely to come from the banks and fintechs she already uses.

Nigeria’s rules have just made that more possible. In November 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a framework for stablecoins and the companies that handle them. Exchanges, wallets and payment apps that offer dollar stablecoins now need a CBN licence.

When a business converts a dollar stablecoin into naira, the naira side must go through, or be reported to, a CBN-approved foreign exchange dealer, and most Nigerian banks already are one. The safe, legal route for a seller like Funke now runs through regulated institutions, and that puts banks and fintechs in a strong position.

Here is how they can use it to serve businesses with customers abroad.

Banks and fintech companies can allow customers to get paid in stablecoins, inside the app they already use. The bank or fintech plugs a licensed provider’s Stablecoin API like that of Quidax into its business app. This could let the London store pay Funke in USDT, with the money showing up in her account within the hour. She never has to deal with wallet addresses or networks and she can decide to convert it and spend it in her local currency.

Add stablecoins to invoices and payment links: Many business banking apps already let customers send invoices. Adding a stablecoin option gives businesses a faster, cheaper way to pay, next to cards and bank transfers, especially for clients across the border.

Keep dollar value until it’s needed: A stablecoin balance can sit next to a dollar (domiciliary) account, so a business can keep money aside for shipping or suppliers abroad and convert the rest when it suits them.

Partner rather than build from scratch: Most banks won’t issue stablecoins or run blockchain systems themselves. The quicker route is to work with licensed digital assets infrastructure in Nigeria like Quidax and offer the service under their own brand. For banks and fintechs whose customers sell across the continent, the right stablecoin infrastructure for Africa needs to work in every country those customers trade with, and follow each country’s rules. Companies like Quidax already have licensed and compliant infrastructure.

It is important to note that none of this will happen overnight. Banks and fintechs will need to work with licensed partners. For the millions of small businesses with customers in the diaspora, that could be the moment fast cross-border payments stop being a workaround and become a normal part of banking.

How fashion businesses will use stablecoins by 2027

Getting paid by fashion shops abroad

Designers will send invoices to international stores and boutiques that can be paid in stablecoins. The money lands in minutes, and the brand decides when to turn it into local currency.

Selling to private clients and the diaspora

A client in Houston ordering a custom piece, or a bride in London ordering outfits for a Lagos wedding, can pay through a payment link and get the order confirmed straight away, without a card being declined.

Building payments into the platform

The biggest shift will happen behind the scenes. Online marketplaces for African fashion will add a Stablecoin API to their checkout, so customers anywhere can pay and designers can get paid without thinking about blockchains. The customer simply taps “Pay”.

Choosing partners carefully

Speed is only useful if the money is safe. As more brands switch, the question will move from “should we use stablecoins?” to “who should we trust with them?”. The right stablecoin infrastructure for Africa is licensed, works in the countries you sell to, and lets you turn stablecoins into local money when you need to.

What speed won’t fix (yet)

It would be easy to oversell this, so here is the honest part.

Not every buyer pays in stablecoins yet: Many stores still pay by bank transfer, so stablecoins should sit alongside your other options, not replace them.

Many stores still pay by bank transfer, so stablecoins should sit alongside your other options, not replace them. Payments can’t be reversed: A stablecoin sent to the wrong wallet address cannot be called back. Always check the address and the network, and send a small test payment before a large one.

A stablecoin sent to the wrong wallet address cannot be called back. Always check the address and the network, and send a small test payment before a large one. Rules differ by country: Kenya’s Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Act came into force in November 2025, and Ghana passed its own VASP law in December 2025. Other markets are moving at different speeds.

Kenya’s Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Act came into force in November 2025, and Ghana passed its own VASP law in December 2025. Other markets are moving at different speeds. Shipping and duties are still the same: Faster money doesn’t make a parcel fly faster, and customs duties are still paid in local currency through official channels.

What your fashion business can do now