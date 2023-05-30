Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has relaunched the UBA Alumni Network Program, aimed at fostering stronger connections and providing exclusive benefits to its esteemed former employees.

Improving upon the services it promised when it was first launched two years ago, the revamped UBA Alumni Network will now offer a wide array of advantages designed to empower and engage ex-staff members throughout their journeys.

UBA’s Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, who welcomed the Ex-staff during the UBA Alumni relaunch in UBA House on Friday, expressed the bank’s commitment to reposition the alumni to do more to ensure that ex-staff remain comfortable ambassadors of the brand.

He said, “I understand that this very key network was launched in 2021, and we have come here today to assure all the members of our alumni that UBA, which is over 75 years old, will continue to play the role of becoming a beacon of hope to our Ex-staff.

Continuing Alawuba said, “As a bank that is interested in the welfare of both staff and ex-staff, we are going to roll-out products that are specifically tailored to suit the needs of all our alumni.”

At the event, which saw a lot of former staff attended both physically and virtually, UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, noted that the bank is where it is today because of the sacrifices made by its ex-staff several years ago, as he added that this is the driving force behind the bank’s desire to support them.

“Today, we are here, but tomorrow, we might be somewhere else, and it is therefore essential for us to bond with our former employees who we recognise as ambassadors that have contributed to the bank’s legacy in various sectors over the years,” Akinyemi stated.

He explained that with 35 million customers and over 25,000 staff, the bank remains committed to fostering a vibrant alumni community, adding that “We will continue to rely on this all important network to help us to know how to serve you better, in the four continents and 24 countries that UBA currently operates in.”

UBA staff, Wale Esan and Nnenna Chikezie, were on ground at the event to reel off some of the new offerings and benefits to be enjoyed by members of the UBA alumni, which include: Debt restructuring and moratorium for staff who left while still servicing loans; top-up loans, CoT concessions, access to senior citizens loans; fast tracking of banking services.

Other benefits are assisted airport protocol services for international travels including check-in and departure services; end to end VIP travelling services for ex-staff. The bank will also assist any staff who has challenges with the airport authorities for quick and easy resolution.

The Chairperson of the UBA Alumni Network, Mosunmola Yusuf, who was a former staff with the Employee Experience unit, explained that UBA aims to harness the wealth of knowledge and experience of its former employees, creating a powerful network that extends far beyond the continent.

“We see this as an innovative effort to build a strong bond of human community; because we believe human connectivity is necessary to promote cordial living and will assist to achieve the individual and collective goals that we plan to attain,” she stated.

UBA alumni were encouraged to send their enquiries to the email: UBAAlumnicare@ubagroup.com for quick resolution.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally.

Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.