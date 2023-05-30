Article Summary

President Tinubu says security would be a top priority in his administration with better training, equipment and pay for security personnel.

He said his administration shall reform the country’s security doctrine and architecture to tackle the security challenges.

On foreign policy, he said the focus of his administration will be the maintenance of peace and stability of the West African sub-region and the African continent.

Nigeria’s newly sworn-in president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hinted that there will be increased pay as well as provision of better training and supply of equipment to security personnel in his administration.

This was made known by President Tinubu while delivering his inaugural address during his swearing-in as the 16 President of Nigeria on May 29, at Eagle Square, Abuja, where he stated that his administration shall reform the country’s security doctrine and architecture.

Security top priority

Tinubu said security shall be the top priority of his administration as there can be no prosperity or justice amidst insecurity and violence.

The president said,

‘’ Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

‘’To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security DOCTRINE and its ARCHITECTURE.

‘’We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide, better training, equipment, pay and firepower.’’

Foreign policy to focus on the West African sub-region and Africa

President Tinubu said that the focus of his administration will be the maintenance of peace and stability in the West African sub-region and the African continent.

He pointed out that he will partner with ECOWAS and the AU and be willing partners in the international community to end extant conflicts and resolve new ones.

He said,

‘’ Given the world in which we reside, please permit a few comments regarding foreign policy.

‘’The crisis in Sudan and the turn from democracy by several nations in our immediate neighbourhood are of pressing concern.

‘’As such, my primary foreign policy objective must be the peace and stability of the West African sub-region and the African continent. We shall work with ECOWAS, the AU and willing partners in the international community to end extant conflicts and resolve new ones.

‘’As we contain threats to peace, we shall also retool our foreign policy to more actively lead the regional and continental quest for collective prosperity.’’

What you should know

There have been calls by Nigerians and stakeholders for increased funding for the military and other security agencies in the country to enhance their performance.

However, despite increased funding the security agencies in the past couple of years, security has remained elusive with insurgency, kidnapping, unrest and other forms of criminality persisting. It is hoped that this time around, increased funding and better pay for the security personnel will lead to better results.