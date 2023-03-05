President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday thanked Nigerians for voting him in twice as president and also voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect in the just concluded February 25, presidential election.

This was made known on Sunday in a special video message by President Buhari where he said that Tinubu believes in Nigeria and is committed to the progress of the country.

The president also in his speech said that he believes that Tinubu will sustain the legacies of his administration and build on them towards achieving a greater Nigeria.

What the President is saying

President Buhari’s speech reads, “ Thank you for electing me on two occasions to be your president and thank you also for responding positively to my call by voting for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“By the grace of God, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Ahmed is now the president-elect of the country and as I have mentioned before, he truly believes in Nigeria and is genuinely committed to the progress and sustainable future of the country.

“I believe that Bola Tinubu will sustain our legacies and build on them towards achieving a greater Nigeria.”

For catch up

Recall that on March 1, 2023, INEC declared the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, in his pronouncement said that the former Lagos state governor polled total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of Labour party who polled 6,101,533 votes.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with total votes of 1,496,687 votes.

However, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, in separate press conferences rejected the results of the election and the collation process, saying that they won the election. They have both headed to the court to seek redress.

President Buhari had before the election called on Nigerians to vote for Bola Tinubu, the standard bearer of the APC as Nigeria’s next president in Saturday’s polls.

Buhari, in a special video message, described Tinubu as “reliable”, adding that the candidate of his party is a true believer in Nigeria.