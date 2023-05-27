Article Summary

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.51% to close the week at 52,973.88 and N28.845 trillion respectively.

A total turnover of 1.963 billion shares worth N33.899 billion in 30,827 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

FTNCOCOA Plc (+54.55%) led the top gainers while SOVRENINS Plc (-20.00%) led the losers chart.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed bullish as the All-Share Index appreciated by 1.51% in the week ended 26th May 2023. This is following the -0.05% loss recorded in the previous week.

The Market Capitalization gained N45 billion to close at N28.845 trillion as against N28.417 trillion recorded last week.

The month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market is 1.09% while the year-to-date return is +3.36%.

Equity Market Performance

This is in contrast to a total of 3.029 billion shares valued at N33.626 billion that exchanged hands last week in 29,505 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart – in terms of volume – with 1.463 billion shares valued at N18.028 billion traded in 15,593 deals; thus contributing 74.51% and 53.18% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 111.180 million shares worth N371.360 million in 1,590 deals. While in third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 106.594 million shares worth N2.544 billion in 4,641 deals.

The top three equities for the week (measured by volume traded) were UBA Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc, which accounted for 800.611 million shares worth N11.751 billion in 7,351 deals, contributing 40.78% and 34.66% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 15 indexes finished higher while 2 finished low respectively with the exception of both NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which closed flat.

NGX TOP GAINERS

FTN COCOA gained 54.55% to close at N0.68 per share

RT BRISCOE gained 40.74% to close at N0.38 per share

CHAMS gained 36.67% to close at N0.41 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

SOVRENINS was down -20.00% to close at N0.36 per share

CHELLARAMS was down -18.78% to close at N1.47 per share

ARDOVA was down -13.90% to close at N17.35 per share

Summary

Sixty (60) equities appreciated in price during the week higher than forty-four (44) equities in the previous week.

Twenty-one (21) equities depreciated in price lower than twenty-seven (27) in the previous week, while seventy-five (75) equities remained unchanged, lower than eighty-five (85) recorded in the previous week.