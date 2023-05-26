Article summary

VFD Group Plc announces the appointment of Mr. Adegboyega Fatoki and Ms. Omolola Bolusire to the board of directors.

Mr. Fatoki brings 37 years of experience in the banking, finance, and energy services industry.

Ms. Bolusire brings extensive experience in program management and business development.

VFD Group Plc, a sector-agnostic proprietary investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adegboyega Fatoki and Ms. Omolola Bolusire on its board, at the recently concluded Annual General Meeting which took place on the 25th of May 2023.

Mr. Adegboyega Fatoki brings over 37 years of experience in the banking, finance, and energy services industry. Adegboyega is presently the Managing Director/CEO of Ziklag Capital Limited and a Non-Executive Director at Kakawa Asset Management. Throughout his career, he has held various positions such as Systems Analyst, Head of Information Technology, Chief Compliance Officer, and Head of Business Support Group.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Computer Science. He is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor and an alumnus of the Lagos Business School’s Senior Management Program (SMP) and will be an asset to our board. With his extensive experience, we believe Mr. Adegboyega Fatoki will help guide our company to continued success.

Ms. Omolola Bolusire also brings a wealth of experience to our board. She is a senior consultant with 21+ years of experience in program and project management, operations management, and business development. She is the President/CEO of The Concierge Solutions Place.

Notable achievements include serving as an Investment and Treasury Management Consultant for the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), a Consultant/Workstream Lead at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and working at KPMG UK, Vodaphone UK, and Jigijagaban Medical Mission.

She holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Economics and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in Information Systems and Management., and we are confident that she will bring a new perspective to our company.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Adegboyega Fatoki and Ms. Omolola Bolusire join our board of directors,” said Nonso Okpala, GMD/CEO. “Both Mr. Adegboyega Fatoki and Ms. Omolola Bolusire have impressive track records of success, and we are confident that their insights and guidance will be invaluable to our company as we continue to grow and expand.”

VFD Group Plc is committed to providing exceptional service and investment opportunities to our clients, and we believe that the addition of these two highly qualified directors will strengthen our ability to do so.