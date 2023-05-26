Article summary

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC announces 200 recipients of its prestigious University Scholarship Award for 2022.

The N80 million scholarship will support outstanding Nigerian undergraduates who excelled in the 2022 UTME.

Recipients will receive annual disbursements over four academic years, contingent on meeting specific criteria and maintaining enrollment in their respective universities.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, announced the names of fortunate recipients of its prestigious University Scholarship Award for 2022.

The N80,000,000.00 valued scholarship award for 2022 will provide financial support to 200 outstanding Nigerian undergraduates who excelled in the 2022 University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and satisfied other prerequisite conditions.

The scholarship funds will be disbursed in annual installments over the course of four academic years and will provide recipients with the essential financial assistance required to meet their educational expenses. Subsequent disbursements will be contingent upon the beneficiaries fulfilling certain criteria. These criteria include maintaining their enrollment in the universities and degree programs to which they were admitted, as well as adhering to the academic and administrative policies set forth by their respective institutions.

By ensuring compliance with these requirements, the recipients can continue to receive the scholarship throughout their academic journey, facilitating their uninterrupted pursuit of higher education.

While he gave his opening remarks at the virtual award ceremony, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, said, “At Stanbic IBTC, we recognize the importance of education and its role in shaping the future of our great nation, Nigeria. Our principal objective for this scholarship is to provide unlimited opportunities for bright, young Nigerians who have demonstrated academic merit.”

He further mentioned that the number of annual scholarship recipients was increased from 100 to 200, as education should not be a luxury reserved for a select few but accessible to all.

The selection process for the scholarships was rigorous and fair, with beneficiaries chosen from each of the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. The candidates were carefully evaluated based on merit, taking into account their exceptional academic performance.

By investing in the academic journeys of these exceptional students, the leading end-to-end financial institution will not only make a difference in their lives but also contribute to the development and prosperity of the nation as a whole.

The 200 scholarship recipients will be able to pursue their dreams with financial confidence, knowing that Stanbic IBTC will stand firmly by their side.