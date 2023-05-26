Key Highlights

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 29, 2023, as a public holiday for all workers in the country to commemorate the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, this was made known by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Minister congratulated all Nigerians on “the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.”

Momentous occasion

The statement partly read, “The Minister felicitates with all Nigerians on the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.

“He said democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of the rule of law, supporting democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people.

“Aregbesola urged Nigerians also to continue to promote ideals of peaceful coexistence and love for our neighbours, noting that we can only practice democracy and enjoy its dividends in a peaceful environment.”

Nigerians urged to cooperate with new administration

The Minister, however, commended all Nigerians for their efforts at achieving an unbroken civilian rule and successful change of governments since 1999.

He urged them to support and cooperate with the coming administration, arguing that the unbounded energy of the people is the nation’s greatest strength and will take the nation to its greatest height when it is positively deployed in its service.

The Minister, however, charged Nigerians to shun any form of violence and other untoward acts, assuring them that with all hands on deck, the future is very bright when the nation will attain greatness in all facets of human development.