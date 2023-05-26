Article summary

The vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, has warned that the beginning of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration may not be rosy, noting that there are certain decisions that the incoming administration will take.

In an apparent bid to lower expectations, the vice president-elect hinted the Tinubu administration would take a decision on the oil subsidy removal and the multiple exchange rate system.

This was made known by Shettima while delivering an address at the 2023 Presidential inauguration Public Lecture at the National Mosque, Abuja on Friday, May 26, 2023, where he assured Nigerians that Tinubu would hit the ground running.

What the vice president-elect is saying

Shettima said, “ The starting point might not be rosy, let me be very honest with you. The oil subsidy has become an albatross around our necks. The multiple exchange rates system is a drain on the national economy and creates a dual economic system.

“There are certain decisions that the new administration will take, but in the fullness of time, Nigerians will come not only to appreciate but also to celebrate us.”

According to him, the incoming administration does not have the luxury of time as the challenges facing the nation are “humongous.”

He said, “As the Chinese will say, ‘The worst curse that a Chinese man may wish on you is for you to live in interesting times.’ And indeed, we are living in interesting times. But rest assured that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will come to pay glowing tributes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.’’

Power is an opportunity to serve God and humanity

Shettima added, “We’re here — we’re leaders — not because of our intellect. Neither Kashim Shettima nor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu holds any Ph.D. degree. We are what we are not because of our physical powers. We are what we are, not because of our political sagacity. There are better politicians.

“Power, to us, will be a humbling experience. It’s an opportunity to serve God and humanity. And whether we accept it or not, we are going to spend more years of our lives outside power than in power.’’

Shettima described his Tinubu as a pure-minded leader who would “do justice” to all Nigerians, irrespective of differences in political affiliations, religious persuasions, and tribal or sectional backgrounds.

He said, “We’re all united by our common heritage of poverty, destitution, and insecurity. This is the time for all of us to coalesce into a single force.’’