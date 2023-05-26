Article summary

The Advance Africa Scholarship program, powered by Access Bank PLC, is a Pan-African digital training platform aimed at empowering individuals with in-demand digital skills.

Launched in 2022 in partnership with Udacity, the program has equipped over 10,000 participants with skills in Business Analytics, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Introduction to Programming, and Product Management.

Participants in the program have the opportunity to advance their careers in the tech field, work on real-world problems with industry experts, and even secure full-time jobs with leading tech institutions in Africa.

In an ever-evolving world transformed into a digital landscape, where technology reigns supreme, the need for digital skills has become paramount.

To stay influential in the global economy, it is crucial to stay ahead of the curve and embrace technical expertise. Embodying this ideology, the Advance Africa Scholarship programme, powered by Access Bank PLC, stands as a pioneering Pan-African digital training platform, empowering individuals to harness the power of technology and shape their future.

Launched in 2022 in partnership with Udacity, one of the world’s leading learning platforms to provide in-demand digital skills for vibrant African youth working to transform the continent’s economy through digital reform, Advance Africa has equipped over 10,000 participants through its programme paths including Business Analytics, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Introduction to Programming, and Product Management.

What you stand to get from the programme

A chance to advance your career with tech skills

If you are looking to transition into tech or upskill in the tech field, then this program is for you. Since its inception, Access Bank has used the initiative to empower over 10,000 youth across Africa, nurturing a consistent pipeline of Tech talents to meet the current and future requirements of a fast-evolving global village. Over 549 individuals have been able to acquire a Nanodegree, gradually filling up the tech skill divide while building progressive career paths for themselves.

An opportunity for hands-on learning, working with experts on real-world problems

Nothing beats being able to work on real-life situations while being guided by the most intelligent minds in the industry. The Advance Africa initiative offers participants a chance to work with and learn from leading experts while gaining practical knowledge, skills, and experiences to operate optimally in the Fintech industry.

An opportunity for full-time job working with leading tech institutions in Africa

One of the peculiarities the program offers is a chance to intern and eventually start a full-time career with leading tech establishments across Africa. As Cecilia Bassey, one of the program’s beneficiaries, puts it, “Having been chosen for the inaugural cohort of the Advance Africa internship program, I feel immensely privileged and grateful. This transformative experience has exposed me to a world of possibilities in the realm of product design, igniting my passion to continually enhance my skills and make meaningful contributions in problem-solving endeavors.”

Interested individuals between the ages of 20 and 30 are encouraged to apply through, www.advance-africa.org for available programme paths. Shortlisted candidates will undergo a selection process, after which successful applicants will embark on their learning journey, supported by a dedicated network of mentors and industry experts.