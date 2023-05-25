Article summary

The Department of State Services (DSS) has revealed that some elements are planning to disrupt the handover ceremonies in some parts of the country.

The secret police also warned citizens and all individuals against unruly behaviours and non-adherence to protocols during inauguration activities to usher in the new administration.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, where he urged citizens to adhere to the laid down protocols for the events across the country.

Afunanya in the statement said the plan of these elements is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

Plans by subversive elements

The statement partly read, “It would be recalled that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council on May 18, 2023, held a World Press Conference during which he announced activities for the Presidential inauguration. The major highlight of the activities is the swearing-in of the President on May 29, 2023, in Abuja. On the same date, new Governors will also be inaugurated in most of the States.

‘’The Service is, however, aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in parts of the country. The aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

Shun fake news

He advised Nigerians to shun fake news that could cause violence in the country and urged unaccredited persons to stay away from the inauguration venues

He said, “They are also urged to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension, and violence prior to and after the exercises.

“This is more so that such undesirable acts will serve no purpose other than destroying national unity and cohesion.

“Additionally, all unauthorised (and unaccredited) persons are warned to stay away from restricted and certain designated areas at the event venues.’’

The Service reiterates its earlier call for the populace to remain calm and law-abiding. Meanwhile, it will continue to sustain collaboration with sister agencies to ensure successful inaugurations.”