Nigeria’s legendary Afrobeat global acclaimed singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s hottest song of his 1975 album was the eulogy credited to water as, perhaps, the most important element which keeps life going.

The ‘water no get enemy’ song which simply translates to water being important to every being and human endeavor, typifies the significance and allure of water to humanity in general.

Asides from domestic and personal use, water is therapy for the mind and soul. Little wonder, many of the most luxurious places to live in are located on the islands, by the lagoons, bays, and anywhere with significant views of sprawling waterways.

Fast forward to today, Deluxe Residences, a trademark name in ultra-luxury real estate announces The Waterfront, a gigantic three-faced project located at the Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, bordering the sprawling Lagos coastline.

What is your idea of ultra-luxury? Of course, comfortability should be at the summit and if you do live in Lagos, you yearn for a home that eases your stress after the hustle and bustle of work and road traffic.

If you are perhaps, only visiting Lagos occasionally and needing a living space, you equally deserve tranquility while you relax in your new destination for either a few days or even months.

Whatever its is that your homely needs are, the Waterfront provides a unique collection of one- and three-bedroom residential properties in one grand location, offering comfortable roomy living spaces, spacious en-suite bedrooms, modern designer bathrooms, and fitted kitchens, all custom-made to complement the lifestyle of the business professionals and families.

The Waterfront allows occupants a superior view of the Eko Atlantic coastline bringing to practical excitement the resort-styled design of the three and one-bedroom apartments which makes it the right choice for ultra-luxury living.

Now, let’s explore more details of each of the residential projects of The Waterfront.

The Magnificent one-bedroom apartments

With 11 rising floors planned to accommodate about 80 families, it is designed to light up the coastline of Lagos’ Eko Atlantic City. Whether you are a business professional or expatriate living or visiting Lagos for business, pleasure, or both, The magnificent one-bedroom apartments’ attention to detail, luxurious spaces, and aesthetical façade will thrill you.

At about 70 percent completion with an expected delivery date by the last quarter of 2023, and residents of these apartments will be wowed with a championship-styled swimming pool area, a fully built-in gym for body fitness, a mini-mart for quick grocery supplies, central security ensuring everyone is safe, centralized and controlled power generation, greenery and well-landscaped area, of course, round the clock clean water supply and waste disposal units.

Two of the 11 floors of this residential building will be used for ample parking spaces, a floor for recreational and noiseless commercial activities while 8 floors spread across three wings are meant for residential buildings housing 10 apartments with each apartment having an opulent view of Lagos city and the Eko Atlantic City coastline.

The r emarkable three bedroom apartments

It is a carefully designed residential three-bedroom ensuite apartment with an attached maid’s room, deliberately created to satisfy people who desire tranquility, space, and splendor.

Occupants will enjoy quality and modern facilities befitting ultra-luxury lifestyle including, 24 hours electricity and water supplies, round-the-clock security and facility management services, a multi-functional playground for adults and children, a swimming pool, and well-equipped gym and spa, landscaped paths and sitting areas, modern elevators, sewage treatment plants and much more.

These apartments will feature spacious living rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, custom-designed bathrooms, laundry, and pantry rooms, fully serviced blocks, suspended floors, and double parking spaces per apartment.

The Waterfront is developed by Deluxe Residences, an urban luxury real estate development, investment, and management firm built on the principle of commitment to client satisfaction. John C Maxwell said, “A Proven Leader Always Has A Proven Track Record”.

Deluxe Residences is a member of The Cavalli Group, and as an urban developer has built and developed many residential projects in Lagos, Nigeria. In 2017, we delivered three luxury residential estates namely: The Orchard in Oniru, Avant Apartments in Ikoyi, and The Orchard in Lekki.

These were a mixture of three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom terraces. In 2019, we delivered another set of three-bedroom serviced luxury apartments all located in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos namely; The Grand Orchard, The Pacific Heights, and The Vogue Oniru.

In 2021, we delivered a set of three luxurious bedroom en-suite apartments’ estates namely: The Elite Apartments, located at Sapara Williams, off Idowu Martins in Victoria Island, Simeon’s Court located at Oniru, Victoria Island by Four Points Sheraton and The Heritage Apartments, located at Louis Solomon Close, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island.

These properties were all fully subscribed to and sold out. In 2023, we are on course to deliver another brand-new estate in Victoria Island, Lagos namely: The Royale Apartments located opposite the Landmark Towers, off Ligali Ayorinde in Victoria Island.

It is a luxury estate made up of 60 spacious three bedrooms en-suite apartments on four fully serviced blocks.

Deluxe Residences offers you real estate investment opportunities that deliver optimal returns with its developments in prime locations and its sustainable business model.

The Waterfront is another amazing opportunity to grab, don’t miss it.

