Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari declared victory in Nigeria’s war on international piracy, stating that Nigeria has been delisted from the list of piracy-prone countries.

The President said this at the 2023 Presidential Fleet Review in Lagos, held by the Nigerian Navy, with the theme “Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity”.

The President stated that this confirms the Nigerian Navy’s resolute to protect resources belonging to our country.

President Muhammadu Buhari further said that piracy reduced significantly over the years, leading to the delisting of Nigeria from the list of piracy-prone countries.

The President also noted that the International Maritime Bureau has delisted Nigeria from the list of piracy-prone countries, saying:

“Furthermore, the application of technology to secure the maritime domain has supported the intelligence-driven deployment of ships.

“I will particularly commend the diligent arraignment and prosecution of MT HEROIC IDUN, the sequel to the detection and arrest, for attempting to load crude oil, offshore Bonny in August 2022 without authorisation, just to cite one example.”

The President noted that this confirms the Nigerian Navy’s resolve to protect resources belonging to our country, as the feat was achieved due to collaborations with navies from partner nations, and also boosted synergy in addressing illegalities within the Gulf of Guinea.

“They had joint exercises such as Exercise OBANGAME EXPRESS, Exercise GRAND AFRICA NEMO and Exercise FLINTLOCK to mention a few.

“These exercises have enhanced the Navy’s readiness for Maritime security operations”

The President also expressed appreciation for the donations and mutual military cooperation with shipbuilding partner nations, adding that The Navy’s efforts in indigenous shipbuilding, in line with the nation’s local content development plan is yielding positive results.

“Our naval engineers were wholly responsible for building three Seaward Defence Boats, NNS ANDONI, NNS KARADUWA and NNS OJI.

“In December 2021, I performed keel laying foundation for the construction of two Seaward Defence Boats, which will be ready by 2024.

“I have no doubt that our Navy will soon commence construction of larger ships for itself and other navies in the region and beyond.

“This achievement is a great pride to Nigeria and an impressive contribution to national development.”

“Let me also compliment the government and people of Lagos State and other maritime stakeholders for the critical support given to the country’s Navy in conducting this Fleet Review.

“Pertinently, more than half of our maritime trade pass through ports located in Lagos and as such continues to be a lifeline for the nation’s industry and economy.

“This strategic importance further underscores the necessity of cordial working relations.

Recall that Nairametrics reported last year that the DG of Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, announced a major milestone in the fight against insecurity, as no major pirate attack has been recorded in Nigeria’s waterways since the last quarter of 2021.

This comes as Nigeria ended the year 2020 as the global hotspot for international piracy, which saw the FG launch countermeasures including the Deep Blue Project.

Jamoh stated that Nigeria was able to eradicate piracy in its waterways through the implementation of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure in Nigeria, a.k.a “Deep Blue” Project, launched in 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari to secure Nigeria’s Gulf of Guinea Area.

“From the first quarter of this year to date, we have not recorded a single accident or incident on our territorial waters in terms of a piracy attack. From the last quarter of 2021 till date, it’s over a year now, no single attack.

“This has led to the cancellation of the stigma placed on Nigeria as the most dangerous water in the world and the country was removed from the piracy list for the first time in March 2022.’’

“What we did was to establish what we call Joint Industry Working Group; to open up our system to the international community and we told them that Nigeria is not the only country where there is insecurity or piracy but they always point to Nigeria only.

“Through that group, all stakeholders in our own industry now meet every month to discuss the progress of maritime insecurity in Nigeria and the entire Gulf of Guinea.

He also added that there is now an agreement between NIMASA, Nigerian Navy, and the International Coordinating Centre at Yaounde, Cameroun, to address issues that have to do with maritime security.