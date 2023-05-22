Samuel Maduka University, a visionary and pioneering entrepreneurial institution, located in Ekwegbe Enugu state is set to launch in September with an array of innovative programs to meet the evolving needs of students and the industry. The university has received official approval from the esteemed Federal Executive Council, marking an exciting milestone in the journey towards educational excellence.

The university aims to redefine higher education by fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in the modern world. With an emphasis on practical learning and real-world applications, Samuel Maduka University will provide students with a unique educational experience that sets them apart from their peers.

In its inaugural academic year, Samuel Maduka University will offer an extensive range of programs across four schools. The School of Business and Social Sciences will feature programs in accounting, economics, mass communication, political science/international relations, and transport management. The School of Computing and Engineering will offer programs in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, and Software Engineering. The School of Health Sciences will provide programs in physiotherapy, medical laboratory science, and nursing. Lastly, the School of Law will offer a comprehensive law program.

Samuel Maduka University is committed to delivering a transformative educational experience that combines academic rigor with practical skill development. By equipping students with the necessary tools to excel in their chosen fields, the university aims to produce forward-thinking graduates who are ready to make a meaningful impact on society.

Maduka University is in a serene academic environment and community, with natural recreational sites like the natural lake.

A 100% residential university for staff and students.

As we embark on this exciting journey, we invite you to stay updated on the latest developments and milestones at Samuel Maduka University. Together, we are building a pioneering institution that will shape the future of education and empower students to become successful entrepreneurs and leaders.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

ROSE

08055091802

Or

Henry

09157893107

Or you can send us an email at

info@madukauniversity.com.ng