Admirals, a global fintech leader with 22 years of experience and expertise, is pleased to announce the establishment of its physical presence in Nigeria, aiming to further position itself as a major financial services provider in the African continent.

With this launch Admirals offers a wide range of financial products and services to Nigerian traders, such as trading with Stocks, Forex, and CFDs on indices, metals, energies, stocks, bonds, and digital currencies, as well as boosting financial literacy in the region with the help of its educational materials such as courses, webinars, seminars, e-books to name a few.

The inaugural event was held at Ibis Hotel 23, Toyin Street Ikeja Lagos, and featured sought-after experts in the financial services industry including Boriss Gubaidulin, Admirals Africa Director, Davies Babalola, Admirals Global Sales Team Lead and Nelson Daramola, stockbroker and authorized dealer of NSE, who are committed to educating and empowering traders with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in the financial markets.

Expressing his excitement at the launch event Boriss Gubaidulin, Admirals’ Africa Director and a veteran in the financial industry said

“We are extremely thrilled to have opened another hub in the African continent. Our end goal remains the same, and that is, enhancing financial accessibility and literacy for traders in the local region by providing them with strong financial services and support.

Being a well-regulated and renowned fintech company, we plan to expand our conventional trading by granting access to international financial markets and educational resources in Nigeria.

Admirals is looking forward to helping the growth of our traders, investors, partners and anyone who is interested in expanding their financial knowledge.”

Admirals’ Nigeria Manager and Sales Team Lead, Davies Babalola, commented on the new launch by admitting, saying,

“We have received significant traction from traders in Nigeria, prompting us to establish a local presence to better support community of local traders in Nigeria.

With this launch we are reiterating our goal to allow traders to safely engage in online forex trading in developing countries and diversify their investment portfolio with our tailor-made solutions.”

The Admirals launch event was a great opportunity for attendees to learn about the Admirals brand and the world of trading and investing. Attendees were also informed about the Admirals special trading features such as the Welcome bonus and the No Deposit Bonus, for new and advanced traders to sign up and start trading.

With a variety of branded giveaways and raffle prizes, the Admirals launch event was designed to be a fun and engaging experience for the participants.

About Admirals

Admirals Group AS is a financial hub, offering a wide range of products and services worldwide through its regulated investment firms.

Admirals Group AS incorporated investment companies are leading online trading service providers, offering investment services for trading with Stocks, Forex and CFDs on indices, metals, energies, stocks, bonds and digital currencies.

Over the years, Admirals has received internationally recognized and respected awards and recognitions, including Broker Wahl’s “CFDs Broker of the Year 2022” as well as in 2021, 2020 and in 2019, and “Best CFD Broker 2021” and “Most Popular CFD Broker 2020” by Deutsches Kunde institute.

Since founded in 2001, Admirals continues to experience worldwide growth and evolution and is committed to providing its clients around the globe with advanced trading tools, access to financial security and various customer care policies. Admirals is licensed in the UK, Cyprus, South Africa, Australia, Jordan, Canada and Estonia.