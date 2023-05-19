Key highlights

The Nigerian Government disclosed it shared the sum of N655.932 billion in revenue for April to the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils (LGCs).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant of the Federation (OAGF), after the FAAC meeting for May 2023.

Bawa Mokwa stated that the N655.932 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N364.654 billion, as it also contained distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N202.762 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of N14.516 billion, N50.000 billion augmentation from Forex Equalization revenue and N24.000 billion augmentation from the Non-mineral revenue. In his words, he added that:

“In April 2023, the total deductions for the cost of collection was N28.108 billion, and total deductions for transfers and refunds was N120.287 billion.

“The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was 473.754 million dollars”.

FG revealed that from the total distributable revenue of N655.932 billion; the Federal Government received N248.809 billion, the State Governments received N218.307 billion and the Local Government Councils received N160.600 billion, stating:

“A total sum of N28.216 billion was shared with the relevant states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

“Gross statutory revenue of N497.463 billion was received for the month of April.

“This was lower than the sum of N638.673 billion received in the previous month by N141.210 billion.

Meanwhile, from the N364.654 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N180.659 billion, the State Governments received N91.632 billion, and the LGCs received N70.647 billion, they said:

“The sum of N21.716 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

“For the month of April 2023, the gross revenue available from VAT was N217.743 billion.

“This was lower than the N218.786 billion available in the month of March 2023 by N1.043 billion,” it said.

“The N14.516 billion EMTL was shared as follows: the Federal Government received N2.177 billion, the State Governments received N7.258 billion and the LGCs received N5.081 billion.

“The total revenue of N50.000 billion from Forex Equalization was shared thus:

“The Federal Government received N22.916 billion, the state governments received N11.623 billion, the Local Government Councils received N8.961 billion and the sum of N6.500 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13 per cent mineral revenue.

“From the N24 billion Non-mineral revenue, the Federal Government received N12.643 billion, the State Governments received N6.413 billion, and the LGCs received N4.944 billion

“In the month of April 2023, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), Oil and Gas Royalties, Import and Excise Duties, and VAT all decreased considerably. Only EMTL increased, albeit marginally.”

Recall that Nairametrics reported last month that the Balance in the Excess Crude Account as of April 19, 2023, stood at 473,754.57 dollars.

N629 billion was shared by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) for the month of March.

Money shared includes Gross Statutory Revenue of N497.448 billion; Value Added Tax (VAT) of N202.693 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of N14.488 billion.