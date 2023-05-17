Article summary

Phase one of the Siemens power deal facilitated by the Muhammadu Buhari administration is at 80%. According to a recent investigation conducted by Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Kenny Anuwe, the Managing Director of the FGN Power Company, has provided an update on the progress of phase one of the Siemens power deal initiated by the Muhammadu Buhari administration. He stated that the project has reached 80% completion.

The pilot project, described as a quick-win intervention strategy, aims to address immediate constraints in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). To achieve this, the FGN Power Company is deploying ten power transformers and ten mobile substations across the country.

Mr. Anuwe revealed that approximately 80% of the necessary equipment for the pilot projects has already been received. These crucial components are being deployed to strategic sites, such as Apo, Ajah, Okene, Nike Lake, Kwanar Dangora, Maryland, Omouaran, Ojo, Amukpe, Ihovbor, Potiskum, Birnin Kebbi, and others, with the goal of enhancing power transmission capacity.

Mr. Anuwe specifically mentioned the installation of the 60 MVA Siemens power transformer at the Apo Transmission Substation in Abuja, which was commissioned in November 2022. He emphasized that the project is still in progress and will continue to contribute to the expansion of electricity supply, benefiting the Nigerian population.

According to the FGN Power Company, phase one of the Siemens power deal is centered around enhancing the overall operational capacity of Nigeria’s power generation. The goal is to increase the capacity from approximately 5 gigawatts (GW) to 7 GW by reinforcing the existing transmission and distribution assets.

Back in July 2020, Nairametrics reported that President Buhari approved N8.64 billion for the first phase of the Siemens power project. The primary objective of this phase was to implement quick-win measures that would elevate the end-to-end operational capacity of Nigeria’s electricity grid to 7 GW. Several transmission projects were proposed under Phase 1, including the installation of 132/33 kV Mobile Substations, 132/33 kV (60 MVA) Transformers, and Containerized GIS Substations.

The FGN Power Company was created as a dedicated entity with a specific purpose: to secure funding, efficiently coordinate stakeholders, and establish effective commercial and contractual agreements. Its primary objective is to oversee the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) projects, which are aimed at transforming Nigeria’s power sector and enhancing the overall quality of life for all Nigerian citizens.