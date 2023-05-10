Article Summary
- The All-Share Index was down by -0.75% to close the day at 52,209.06 index points as against 52,579.52 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
- The market capitalization of equities equally depreciated by -0.75% or –N215 billion to finish at N28.428 trillion compared to N28.643 trillion recorded the previous day.
- A total of 554.31 million shares valued at N5.96 billion were exchanged in 5,168 deals.
Trading activities at the floor of The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended its four-day gaining streak, as the benchmark index shed 0.75% to close at 52,209.06 points.
CAVERTON Plc (-9.48%) led the losers as shares of BUACEMENT Plc (-8.02%) which has market valuation of over N3trillion also closed negative
The All-Share Index was down by -0.75% to close the day at 52,209.06 index points, as against 52,579.52 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities equally depreciated by -0.75% or –N215 billion to finish at N28.428 trillion compared to N28.643 trillion recorded the previous day.
Further analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled, lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 16.48%. A total of 554.31 million shares valued at N5.96 billion, were exchanged in 5,168 deals. ACCESSCORP (+4.95%) led volume and value charts with 139.29 million units traded in deals worth N1.47 billion.
Market Indices
Below are market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 52,209.06 points
- Previous ASI: 52,605.41 points
- % Day Change: -0.75%
- % YTD: +1.87%
- Market Cap: N28.428 trillion
- Volume Traded: 554.31 million
- Value: N5.96billion
- Deals: 5,168
NGX TOP GAINERS
- ARDOVA gained +10.00% to close at N22.00 per share
- NCR gained +9.91% to close at N2.33 per share
- TRANSCORP gained +9.69% to close at N2.15 per share
- JAPAULGOLD gained +9.68% to close at N0.34 per share
- CWG gained +9.43% to close at N1.74 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- CAVERTON was down by -9.48% to close at N1.05 per share
- SUNUASSUR was down by -9.26% to close at N0.49 per share
- BUACEMENT was down by -8.02% to close at N90.00 per share
- ACADEMY was down by -7.88% to close at N1.52 per share
- AFRIPRUD was down by -4.46% to close at N5.35 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- ACCESSCORP 139,286,983
- FBNH 100,751,684
- FCMB 80,176,357
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- ACCESSCORP N1,465,354,001
- FBNH N1,207,400,811
- ZENITH N593,840,223
Leave a Reply