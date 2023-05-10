Article Summary

Trading activities at the floor of The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended its four-day gaining streak, as the benchmark index shed 0.75% to close at 52,209.06 points.

CAVERTON Plc (-9.48%) led the losers as shares of BUACEMENT Plc (-8.02%) which has market valuation of over N3trillion also closed negative

Further analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled, lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 16.48%. A total of 554.31 million shares valued at N5.96 billion, were exchanged in 5,168 deals. ACCESSCORP (+4.95%) led volume and value charts with 139.29 million units traded in deals worth N1.47 billion.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 52,209.06 points

Previous ASI: 52,605.41 points

% Day Change: -0.75%

% YTD: +1.87%

Market Cap: N28.428 trillion

Volume Traded: 554.31 million

Value: N5.96billion

Deals: 5,168

NGX TOP GAINERS

ARDOVA gained +10.00% to close at N22.00 per share

NCR gained +9.91% to close at N2.33 per share

TRANSCORP gained +9.69% to close at N2.15 per share

JAPAULGOLD gained +9.68% to close at N0.34 per share

CWG gained +9.43% to close at N1.74 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

CAVERTON was down by -9.48% to close at N1.05 per share

SUNUASSUR was down by -9.26% to close at N0.49 per share

BUACEMENT was down by -8.02% to close at N90.00 per share

ACADEMY was down by -7.88% to close at N1.52 per share

AFRIPRUD was down by -4.46% to close at N5.35 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

ACCESSCORP 139,286,983

FBNH 100,751,684

FCMB 80,176,357

TOP 3 BY VALUE

ACCESSCORP N1,465,354,001

FBNH N1,207,400,811

ZENITH N593,840,223