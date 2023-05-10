Key highlights:

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh stated that marine tourism is one area where Nigeria is currently lagging behind when compared to other economies of the world.

He noted that Nigeria can benefit from marine tourism with security guarantees if stakeholders and government regulators work together.

He disclosed this in a statement after he spoke at the sixth National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo organised by the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria.

Marine Tourism

Dr Jamoh stated that marine tourism is key to economic development and called for collaboration between the tourism and maritime sectors to strengthen economic growth and sustainability, urging the potential in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

On Tourism and the Development of Nigeria’s Blue Economy, Jamoh observed that investment must not necessarily involve huge materials and human capital, urging that smaller players could also target the market and also create jobs, adding:

“I must acknowledge here that tourism is one sector that Nigeria is doing very well. But unfortunately, the marine tourism component is one area where we are currently lagging behind when compared to other economies of the world.

“I am fascinated and must commend the organisers of this event because a well-managed tourism sector can support conservation while contributing to sustainable development and providing income opportunities and a higher quality of life.

Potential

He added that FG through NIMASA is dedicated to developing Nigeria’s maritime potential and the tourism sector, as maritime safety and security are important for the development of marine tourism in Nigeria.

The statement read that Jamoh stressed the need for stakeholders to support all engagements and policies statement of the government on the preservation of Nigeria’s biodiversity, maritime ecosystem and other endowments, which are valuable assets for marine tourism development.

The NIMASA Chief also noted that the benefits from tourism would only be achieved with security guarantees, through closing gaps and linking associated cities through the building of infrastructure, adding:

“Research shows that the oceans economy is worth about $20 trillion. These include fishing, pharmaceutical and renewable energy industries.

“Therefore, we have to develop, preserve and protect our maritime endowments and link these industries appropriately, to achieve the desired goal.

“As an agency of government, NIMASA will always play that complementary role of supporting economic growth and development. We have invested a lot in the acquisition and deployment of maritime security assets.

“So, I urge stakeholders in the maritime sector to take advantage of what we have done and invest in relevant marine tourism areas because our waters are now safe.”