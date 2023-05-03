A leading value-added services provider in the Nigerian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, Creditswitch, has said its target is to expand across Africa and to the global market in the next few years. The company stated this as it celebrated 10 years of excellent service delivery in grand style.

Speaking at an event to mark the 10th Anniversary of the company held at the Harbour Point event centre in Lagos, Creditswitch’s Chief Information Officer, Michael Elue, said the company had successfully navigated the last 10 years riding on its core values, which include integrity, excellene, going the extra mile to support businesses, and providing innovative financial services to its end users.

And with the successes recorded in Nigeria, he said the company is now aiming to change the financial services landscape in Africa and all over the world.

Creditswitch, which has played a significant role in advancing digital transformation in Nigeria, facilitates business growth through expanded value-added service offerings and promoting financial inclusion while bridging the digital divide.

Appreciation to Nigerians

Elue praised the Nigerian people for their resilience, determination, and innovative spirit. He expressed pride in contributing to the nation’s development through Creditswitch, which is committed to driving sustainable development through technology and innovation. He noted that the company’s focus on value-added services positively impacts millions of Nigerians by expanding access to digital financial services and driving financial inclusion and economic growth.

Also speaking at the event, the founder and CEO of Creditswitch, Tayo Adigun expressed gratitude to the dedicated employees, longstanding customers, strategic partners, and communities for their support and emphasized the importance of providing reliable, secure, and customer-focused solutions. Creditswitch takes pride in its heritage as a truly Nigerian company renowned for innovation, customer-centricity, and resilience.

The Head of Marketing and Communications at Creditswitch, Enitan Kuton, emphasized that Creditswitch’s dedicated and versatile team is the core of the organization, fully devoted to achieving greatness.

“With an unyielding dedication to becoming the Number 1 in any industry they choose to play in, the company remains adaptable in response to the ever-changing nature of the industry. “Our goal for the next decade is to bolster the brand by broadening its service offerings, and Creditswitch is eager to press forward on this path to achieve excellence.

“As we look towards the next decade, we approach it with great confidence. Our focus will be on meeting the evolving needs of our customers and adapting to the demands of the market. Creditswitch’s success in Nigeria over the past ten years can be attributed to our commitment to going above and beyond for our customers, driven by our philosophy of love for humanity. This has positioned us as a leader and reference point within the industry, and we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do,” Kuton, said

Credible partners

Team Lead, Customer Fulfilment at Creditswitch, Gbemisola Adesokan, thanked pioneer partners for their unwavering support and contributions to the company’s growth, stating that their partnership has been instrumental in shaping the company into what it is today. She added that Creditswitch remained committed to building on its successes and reaching new milestones in the coming years.

Creditswitch partners with major mobile network operators such as MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile to provide convenient and affordable services to their subscribers.

Recognitions for the company

Creditswitch has won several awards and recognitions for its outstanding performance and service delivery. Recently, the company earned an award from the International Services for Certification Bodies (ISCB) for conforming with global standards for Information Security Management Systems and Information Technology Service Management systems, respectively.

Creditswitch has also been involved in various corporate social responsibility initiatives to give back to society and support worthy causes. Creditswitch partnered with the Nigerian Correctional Service on a CSR initiative to promote literacy and improve educational opportunities for prison inmates by sponsoring 22 inmates at the Lagos prison to take the 2022/2023 JAMB.