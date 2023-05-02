Excitement is on the rise as Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, prepares to host its annual Tech Week promotion, widely regarded as the biggest gadgets sale in the Nigerian shopping calendar.

Konga Tech Week is set to run from Tuesday, May 2 to Friday, May 12, 2023.

In addition to offering bargain-hungry shoppers the widest assortment of genuine tech products and accessories from the biggest brands, this year’s edition of Konga Tech Week will equally witness best prices and massive deals across various product categories. From Mobile Phones, Computing – Laptops, Desktops & Monitors, Printers and Scanners – to Tablets, PC Gaming, Computer & Mobile Accessories, etc., as well as a wide range of Electronics and Home & Kitchen appliances, among others, Konga Tech Week offers something for all categories of shoppers.

In addition, plans are in place to make the 2023 edition of the hugely popular Konga Tech Week an unforgettable experience for shoppers. On the line-up is a variety of exciting initiatives designed to excite customers, including treasure hunts, flash sales, freebies and giveaways, bundled offers, app-only deals and special price slashes. Interestingly, there is the added option of guaranteed same day delivery for shoppers via Konga Now.

‘‘No one does Tech Week quite like Konga. I can’t wait for this year’s edition,’’ enthused Sonia Omatedjor, a long-time shopper on Konga.com. ‘‘During last year’s edition, I was able to purchase several gadgets which were much higher-priced in the market at unbelievable prices on Konga. But that’s not all. I made sure to share the secret with many of my friends, some of whom bought online and in various Konga stores nearest to them. We are all waiting patiently for Tuesday.’’

Also speaking, Ibe Ben Christian, another frequent shopper, lauded Konga for always delivering value with its Tech Week sale.

‘‘I run a small tech company and for me, Konga Tech Week is one campaign I look forward to. Usually, I use this opportunity to stock up on essential tech gadgets, devices and accessories required by my customers. I also take advantage of the unbeatable prices Konga offers to buy in bulk and re-sell at good margins. Konga Tech Week is good for me and for my business,’’ he disclosed.

Further raising anticipation among segments of the shopping audience for Tech Week is Konga’s status as the biggest, most reliable and competitive source of genuine tech and allied products in the Nigerian e-commerce market and beyond. Shoppers are also in for unprecedented swiftness in the delivery of their orders, with all products tagged Konga Now primed for same day delivery.

Konga Tech Week will run across multiple channels including online on the Konga website – www.konga.com, offline in its growing chain of retail stores across Nigeria and on Konga Bulk.

Meanwhile, Tech Week will also afford bulk buyers, business owners, corporate organisations, educational institutions, cooperatives, and other potential heavy shoppers a chance to take advantage of the special prices and bulk deals on offer. Several top brands and globally renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to jostle for the attention of shoppers with juicy offers during the Konga Tech Week sale.

The 2023 edition of Konga Tech Week goes live in the early hours of Tuesday May 2 and will run till Friday, May 12, 2023.