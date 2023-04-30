Article Summary

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.04% to close the week at 52,403.51 and N28.534 trillion, respectively.

Fourteen index finished higher while 2 finished low respectively while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 14.029 billion shares worth N59.007 billion in 24,048 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 2.04% in the week ended 28th April 2023. This is following the 1.08% loss recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 2.04% from 51,355.74 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 52,403.51 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N28.534 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 3.37% and a year-to-date gain of 2.25%.

Equity market performance

A total of 14.029 billion shares valued at N59.007 billion were traded during the week across 24,048 deals on the floor of The Exchange. In contrast to a total of 3.920 billion shares valued at N15.620 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,856 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 11.399 billion shares valued at N30.990 billion traded in 2,310 deals; thereby contributing 81.25% and 52.52% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Financial Services Industry followed with 2.185 billion worth N22.225 billion in 11,946 deals, while the Oil and Gas Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 117.097 million shares worth N648.971 million in 1,500 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely TRANSCORP, ACCESSCORP and FIDELITYBK accounted for 13.116 billion shares worth N47.928 billion in 6,614 deals, contributing 93.49% and 81.22% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, the 14 indexes finished higher while 2 finished low respectively while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Top Gainers

HONYFLOUR up + 34.91% to close at N3.13

CADBURY up + 32.35% to close at N13.50

CWG up + 19.32% to close at N1.05

CHAMS up + 16.67% to close at N0.28

TRANSCORP up + 14.69% to close at N2.81

Top Losers

NB down – 11.48% to close at N32.00

ROYALEX down – 11.11% to close at N0.56

REDSTAREX down – 10.00% to close at N2.52

INTENEGINS down – 8.82% to close at N1.24

PRESTIGE down – 7.69% to close at N0.36

Summary

Forty-nine (49) equities appreciated during the week higher than thirty-five (35) equities in the previous week. Seventeen (17) equities depreciated lower than thirty-one (31) in the previous week, while ninety (90) equities remained unchanged, lower than the same recorded in the previous week.