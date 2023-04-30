Article summary

Mr Jide Awe said the recently introduced WhatsApp feature that allows one account to be active on multiple devices poses some risks to the users.

He, however, hopes that the security and encryption put in place by WhatsApp could safeguard the users.

The new feature offers convenience and flexibility but may not be suitable for everyone, and it may be an attempt to keep up with competitors like Telegram and Signal.

The Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw Systems Ltd., Mr Jide Awe, has said that the recently introduced WhatsApp feature that enables users to operate one account on four different mobile phones could make users vulnerable to hacking or phishing attacks by cybercriminals.

During a chat with the media over the weekend, Awe said that having multiple devices linked to a single account gives hackers more opportunities to access personal data or take over the account. According to him, while hackers have been targeting WhatsApp users before now, the new feature could make it easier for them.

He, however, noted that WhatsApp had implemented several security measures to protect against such threats, including end-to-end encryption and remote device management.

Benefits of the new feature

Speaking on its advantages, he said the new feature would increase flexibility and convenience by providing users with more ways to access their WhatsApp accounts.

“The ability to use up to four different devices simultaneously makes it easier for users to stay connected with their contacts.

“This feature will enable users to manage their devices and log out of them remotely. This can give them greater control over their accounts,“ he said.

On users’ opinions, Awe said individual preferences would come into play, noting that it might be convenient for some to use it on different devices while others could stick to using WhatsApp on one device. He said that Mark Zuckerberg’s aim for adding the new feature could be an attempt to make WhatsApp more user-friendly and convenient with a view to attracting more users to the platform.

Awe said it could also be an attempt to keep up with other competitors like Telegram and Signal, both of which already offered multi-device support.

Earlier warning

The Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had recently warned that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, was increasingly becoming a prime target for hackers and scammers who are always looking for ways to gain unauthorized access to users’ accounts.

The NCC-CSIRT in an advisory issued early April advised users in Nigeria to be security conscious while using the service, while recommending that every WhatsApp user should set up Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to avoid falling victim to account takeover by hackers.

The CSIRT described two-factor authentication (2FA) as an identity and access management security method that requires two forms of identification to access resources and data.