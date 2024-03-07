The NSE’s NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 743.66 points to hit a new high of 100,335.3 points, a level last seen on February 27, 2024.

The stock market gained N420 billion on Thursday, as investors increased their confidence in the equities and pushed the market capitalization to N56.73 trillion.

The outstanding performance was driven by MTN Nigeria and TRANSPOWER, which recorded significant increases in their share prices.

The market mood was upbeat, with MTNN and DANGSUGAR leading the pack of 26 stocks that appreciated, both with a 10% growth. On the flip side, FTNCOCOA and GUINNESS declined by 10% each, making them the worst performers among the 33 stocks that depreciated.

The most traded stock of the day was TRANSCORP, which attracted a lot of attention in terms of volume and value.

The market activity improved as 9,708 deals were recorded for the day, higher than the 9,338 deals reported in the previous session.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 100,335.3 points

Previous ASI: 99,591.64 points

% Day Change: +0.75%

% YTD: +34.19% (Previous: +33.19%)

Market Cap: N56.73 trillion

Volume Traded: 554.72 million units

Value: N17.73 billion

Deals: 9,708

Top Gainers

MTNN: +10% to close at N201.30

DANGSUGAR: +10% to close at N50.60

TRANSPOWER: +9.99% to close at N351.30

JULI: +9.96% to close at N4.97

NASCON: +9.92% to close at N47.65

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: -10% to close at N1.53

GUINNESS: -10% to close at N45.90

TRANSCORP: -9.95% to close at N17.10

IKEJAHOTEL: -9.93% to close at N6.08

REDSTAREX: -9.87% to close at N3.38

Top Traded Stocks

The total volume of shares traded today increased by 138 million shares to 554.72 million, up from 416.48 million in the previous session.

The most traded stocks by volume were TRANSCORP with 301.36 million units, STRELINGNG with 33.32 million units, FBNH with 23.21 million units, UBA with 18.38 million units, and ZENITHBANK with 17.08 million units.

The value of shares traded today dropped slightly by 9.11% to N17.73 billion, down from N19.51 billion recorded in the last session.

The major drivers to the value of shares traded were TRANSCORP with N5.65 billion, DANGCEM with N4.23 billion, TRANSPOWER with N3.91 million, FBNH with N773.91 million, and ZENITHBANK with N583.93 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

The SWOOT group showed mixed results, with MTN Nigeria and TRANSPOWER increasing their market values by 10% and 9.9%, respectively.

The banking sector in the SWOOT category suffered losses in their stock prices, while other SWOOT companies such as AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, GEREGU, SEPLAT, and TRANSCOHOT maintained their stock prices steady in the latest trading session. They did not experience any change in their market position despite the fluctuations in other stocks.

All the major banks recorded losses, FBN Holdings (4.38%), Access Holdings (3.15%), UBA (2.27%), GTCO (1.57%) and Zenith Bank (0.15%) respectively, in their stock values.