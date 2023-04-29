Article Summary

GTCO Plc is excited to announce the commencement of the GTCO Food and Drinks Festival 2023, a celebration of culinary excellence and beverage innovation.

The festival will be held at GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos from Saturday, April 29th till Monday, May 1st 2023 and promises to be an amazing experience that will delight foodies and beverage enthusiasts alike with a 3-day weekend of food and endless celebration.

The Food and Drinks Festival 2023 will showcase the very best in food and beverage offerings from around the world, with a wide range of cuisines and beverages to suit all tastes. Attendees will be able to sample delicious dishes and learn from world-class chefs.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the Food and Drinks Festival 2023, which promises to be a celebration of culinary excellence and beverage innovation,” said Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer at GTCO.

“Our aim is to provide attendees with a unique and memorable experience that will leave them inspired and excited about the future of food and beverage.”

In addition to food and beverage tastings, the festival will feature live cooking demonstrations, interactive workshops, and informative talks on a range of topics related to food and beverage. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase their favourite products at the festival’s marketplace.

GTCO Plc is a socially responsible and leading financial service company and this year’s edition of the foods and drinks festival, we have a list of top-notch chefs with impressive culinary experiences that would help boost the cooking skills of our attendees.

We will have in attendance the likes of Ire Hassan-Odukale, who would be talking about the Business of Food; Jessica Craig – The Art of Pastry; August Dewindt – Food Content Creation; Francesco Mazzei – Classic Italian Cooking and many more masterclasses to help our attendees spice up the culinary skills.

GTCO Food & Drink has expanded its capacity by creating more opportunities for more businesses and has expanded its highly coveted vendor stalls from 142 to 204, giving even more innovative business owners the chance to not only showcase their businesses to the over 250,000 foodies in attendance but also engage with their customer base and learn from a confluence of other great-minded food entrepreneurs.

The event will also feature three premier DJs in Africa, setting the scene for a weekend of celebration, food, drink, and togetherness.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc is a leading financial services company providing banking and non-banking services including payments, wealth management, and pension fund management, with a presence across eleven countries spanning West and East Africa as well as the United Kingdom.

The Group operates a diversified, Proudly African franchise and is renowned for its innovative approach to customer service and stakeholder engagement which has endeared the brand to millions of people across Africa and beyond.

Over the years, many customers have benefited from its unique loan products including the Food Industry Credit and Fashion Industry Credit designed specifically for businesses in the food and fashion industry.

For more information on the event, please visit: https://foodanddrink.gtcoplc.com