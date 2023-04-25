The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM) will return for its second Pan African edition from April 27th to April 30th 2023 with physical screenings in Lagos, Abuja and Accra. This year, our theme is #ShootTheCulture. This theme is a call to action for us to tell stories that reflect and celebrate our uniqueness in an innovative and global way. It also refers to unlearning the things we have come to accept as norms, as well as attitudes that often limit us as creatives.

Disruption is now the new normal and in order for us to remain competitive in the Global Media & Entertainment conversation, we must forge our own path and present images from a variety of different perspectives, embracing innovation and technology.

TAFM will also continue our virtual day tradition and dedicate one day to virtual screenings and mischief sessions/ discussions with industry professionals on very interesting topics.

TAFM is very passionate about driving FilmTech in Africa and as such, in partnership with Impact Hub Lagos’s Creative Fridays platform, we are pleased to announce our first annual FilmTech Conference. The topic for the conference is “Innovation For Local”. Ojie Imoloame, Executive Director, says “The one-day conference is for key creators & innovators, startups and other stakeholders in the FilmTech space.

We will spotlight the growth of local solutions to local problems in the African film industry. The goal of this conference is to discuss initiatives that will pave the way for a Globally competitive talent pool to effectively compete in the 4th revolution”.

In line with our Pan-African evolution, we are pleased to present our jury for our 2023 edition:

TAFM is excited to announce 22 films in official selection.

“As Film Rats is dedicated to promoting film education and documentation towards improving filmmaking in Africa, this year, we dared to capture the stories of filmmakers across Africa, spotlighting them and their works. This is very important to us, to activate the spirit of celebrating unique styles and storytellers who go the extra mile to shoot the culture and redefine the narrative of the African experience,” said Film Rats Founder, Chukwu Martin

With thrice the number of submissions from last year, Uche Chika Elumelu, one of TAFM’s Festival Director duo, has this to say about this year’s official selections. “What I find particularly exciting is the crop of filmmakers we are showcasing this year. Nothing says _Young & African_ quite like that vibrant push towards global acclaim. TAFM is truly honoured to be a part of that narrative.”

TAFM is a program of The Film Rats Club. TAFM is proudly sponsored by Viva Cinemas Nigeria, Impact Hub Lagos, Albantsho, mPharma & Cadbury PLC. Our official media partners are BellaNaija, WhatKeptmeUp, Phoenix Tribe, In Nollywood, Nollywire, Tech Economy, Radio Now, The Casting Place, Kraks TV, Take One Production, Tobide Productions, Coalians Photography, Jide Pounds Ibitoye, SwitchFocus, GhMovieFreak, and Games Hut.

The festival is free for all to attend. Register here

Follow us on Instagram

Join Film Rats Club on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Signed,

Media & Content Team

Email: hello@filmratsclub.com

Phone Number: +234 816 666 5529