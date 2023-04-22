Article summary

The PDP has lost one of its newly elected House of Reps members, Ismaila Maihanci, to the cold hands of death.

He died on Saturday and will be buried according to Islamic rights in Abuja.

He was elected during the February 25 election and would have been a member of the 10th National Assembly but for his death.

The People’s Democratic Party has lost Ismaila Maihanci, one of its Federal House of Representatives-elects for Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba State.

Maihanci died on Saturday at age 36 and will be laid to rest according to Islamic rites on the same day.

He emerged as the winner during the February 25 election and would have been a member of the 10th National Assembly but for his death.

Prior to his election, he had served as the Special Adviser to Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku.

Condolence message

Muktar Betara, House of Representatives member for Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar federal constituency of Borno state in a condolence message said the news came as a shock to him.

Betara who described the late Maihanci as a brother and friend prayed that Allah forgives his sins and grants the departed soul Jannatul-Firdaus. He wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news about the passing away of my brother and Member-elect, Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi this morning.

“The news of his death came as a huge shock to me, knowing full well the depth of his knowledge and vision for a prosperous Nigeria, which we collectively share.

“Hon. Ismai’l Maihanchi will sorely be missed by all of us. May Almighty Allah forgive his sins and grant the departed soul Jannatul-Firdaus, Amin.”

About the deceased

Ismaila Maihanci was a Nigerian Politician and businessman who was born on October 22, 1986.

He had previously served as the Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Taraba State. He first contested for the House of Representatives in 2019 but lost to Hassan Bappa.

He is a graduate of Taraba State University and was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Islamic Studies.

Prior to that, he attended Government Secondary School Jalingo and his primary education at Ibrahimiyyah Nursery and Primary School.

During the February 25 election, he defeated his opponents from the All Progressives Congress, the New Nigerian Peoples Party, and the Social Democratic Party to emerge the winner of the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba State.