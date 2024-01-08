The People Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the removal of Betta Edu as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation over an alleged misappropriation of N585 million palliative fund.

In a statement released on Sunday, Debo Ologunagba, spokesperson for the PDP, described the minister’s remaining in office amid corruption allegations as “provocative.”

Edu has recently faced severe backlash from the public following the revelation of a leaked memo of her directing Oluwatoyin Madein, the accountant-general of the federation, to transfer N585 million to a private account.

The minister also granted funds for flight tickets and airport taxis for ministry staff travelling to Kogi, a state without an airport.

Meanwhile, Oluwatoyin Madein, accountant-general of the federation (AGF), said she did not carry out any request from Edu.

Madein said no bulk money “is supposed to be made to an individual’s account in the name of Project Accountant”.

Reacting to the allegation, the main opposition party urged the president to promptly dismiss the minister and deliver her to security agencies for prosecution.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demands the immediate sack and prosecution of the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, @edu_betta over the alleged looting of N44 billion National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) fund, including the N585.2 million audaciously diverted by her to a private account.

“The continuing stay of Betta Edu as Minister is therefore provocative and amounts to stealing from a people and daring them to do their worst. It further confirms our Party’s position that the Tinubu-led APC government is a cesspit of corruption; a haven for thieves and treasury looters.

“Nigerians were shocked by reports of how Betta Edu and the suspended National Coordinator of NSIPA, Halima Shehu allegedly engaged in brazen looting of billions of Naira while Nigerians who the funds are meant for are deprived and abandoned to excruciating hardship and misery,” Ologunagba said.

Speaking further, the party described the minister’s action as “apparent fraudulent,” adding that President Tinubu should demonstrate commitment to the fight against corruption by immediately sacking Edu.

Backstory

In a viral document signed by her and directed to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Edu directed the disbursement of N585.189 million into one of Bridget Mojisola Oniyelu’s private accounts.

The leaked document revealed that the money was paid into Oniyelu’s account.

The minister had, in a statement on Friday by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair, said the payment followed due process.

Zubair explained that the money was paid into Oniyelu’s account because she currently serves as the project accountant of Grants for Vulnerable Groups. He said it is legal in the civil service for a staff member, to be paid, use the same funds legally and retire same with all receipts and evidence after the project or programme is completed.

