Nigerian artificial intelligence specialist, Oludayo Ojerinde, has introduced a health-focused chatbot aimed at revolutionizing healthcare accessibility and addressing healthcare needs in Nigeria.

The Chatbot, unveiled in Lagos at the weekend, seeks to tackle challenges in the healthcare sector, such as extended hospital waiting times and the need for more information on various ailments.

Ojerinde emphasized that the AI tool is designed to complement traditional hospital services, offering second opinions and a wealth of information.

The significance of the chatbot

Highlighting the imperfections in the nation’s health system, Ojerinde pointed out the burden on citizens who often bear out-of-pocket expenses for their health needs and endure lengthy waits at hospitals.

The ‘You and Your Health’ Chatbot aims to address these issues by engaging users in personalized conversations about their health concerns, utilizing advanced natural language processing for a tailored experience.

The AI specialist declared that the chatbot consultation service is entirely free, distinguishing it from subscription-based models prevalent in the industry.

He emphasized the inclusivity of the platform, encouraging users to bring any health-related questions for a human-like conversation and solution.

The chatbot is said to operate 24/7, offering users unprecedented accessibility to seek guidance and information at any time.

This initiative aims to break down barriers to health-related support, ensuring individuals can access assistance whenever needed.

Furthermore, the seamless integration of the chatbot with health data was highlighted, enabling users to track and manage their health information within the conversation.

This holistic approach promotes overall well-being, marking a significant step forward in leveraging technology to enhance healthcare experiences.