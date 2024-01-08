Chateau-Royal Real Estate Limited has emphasized the importance of the government’s input to reduce housing deficit and for affordable and quality housing in Nigeria.

Also emphasized the need for real estate firms to work collaboratively with government agencies at each stage of projects to ensure standardization is met, thus reducing tragedies in the real estate industry in Lagos.

Speaking at the recently open house of Halleyvine Residence in Lagos, Managing director of Chateau-Royal Real Estate Limited, Oluwatobi Osonuga said that pricing is a major challenge affecting the industry in terms of cost of lands, building materials, approval cost with labour.

He opined that partnership is a significant tool to ease the burden of the housing deficit in Lagos and solution to the industry’s challenges.

“Ours is a peculiar business environment where a developer, has to buy land at an exorbitant price, perfect the documents for said land at more cost and still source for funds, and labour at an outrageous cost without any assistance from the government.

Unfortunately, the current economic realities of the country have not helped the industries, too. The cost of construction has gone up exponentially due to many obvious reasons.

“We need more partnerships within the built industries if we are to significantly ease the burden of the housing deficit in Lagos.

We need more public/private partnerships and private/private partnerships. We also need to realise that our common enemy is the homelessness plaguing the state and collaborating to fight it.

Together, we can build homes for every Lagosian,” he stated.

Speaking about the open house ceremony of Halleyvine Residence, he said,

“As our flagship project, we knew we could not be mediocre in quality, especially with the unfortunate but reoccurring sub-standardization within the industry that has led to terrible tragedies in the recent past.

Hence, we spared no cost in making sure that our processes are nothing but premium from prepping the site to the foundations testing, proofing, and quality control.

You will not readily find built-in fire hydrant pipes for apartments and car parks, breaching inlets, for firefighters, fire hose reels for apartments, underground cabling or Portable fire extinguishers, in buildings around the city but in Halleyvine Residence Lekki-Ajah, we ensure to safeguard against fire and flood outbreak whilst also working closing with government officials to ensure that each stage of our construction is up to Housing code.

“In Halleyvine Residence, we aimed to create a world where luxury meets tranquility, where architectural marvels blend seamlessly with natural beauty and where dreams come alive.

It is not just brick and mortar. From carefully curated architectural designs to meticulous engineering and tasteful designs, we have built a quality edifice that will redefine luxury living and set new benchmarks in architectural excellence whilst maintaining the core of the African system, family and communal living.

“Presently we still have limited units for sale and this comes with an initial deposit of 5million and payment can be spread for 18 months.

The flexible payment plan ranges from 6months to 18months giving you ample time to complete your payment.

