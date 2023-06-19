Chateau-Royal Real Estate Limited, a leading Nigerian real estate firm, appoints four board members to enhance corporate governance and promote best practices.

A Nigerian Leading real estate firm, Chateau-Royal Real Estate Limited, says it is, more than ever before, committed to promoting best practices and providing quality service with the appointment of four board members aimed also to deepen its corporate governance.

The new board members who, the firm believes, will be bringing their wealth of experience to bear on its operations, are the board Chairman, Mrs. Aishetu Abraham; Board members, Barr Tunde Busari (SAN); Dr Tony Anonyai (Ph.D.), and Olugbenga Opabisi, an Engineer.

Mr. Oluwatobi Osonuga, Managing Director, Chateau-Royal Real Estate Limited, said that the new appointments were a response to the real estate market dynamics plus the disruptive influence of technology that is creating a new world in the real estate business.

Osonuga added that the restructuring would aid in providing quality services to clients, noting that even though they had achieved significant milestones alone, they recognised that in order to stay ahead in a competitive, demanding and rapidly evolving industry, “we must remain unwavering in our commitment to innovation, chose collaboration over competition and proactively seek out new ideas, guidance, and solutions to thrive.”

“To this end, we are confident that we can achieve more by collaborating with industry leaders. We believe in the power of inclusion and collaboration to unlock expertise, resources, and networks that can help us navigate complex challenges, seize opportunities, and drive sustainable growth in this new technological era,” he added.

Osonuga noted further that, currently, technological developments and innovations were reshaping industries and creating new opportunities like never before, stressing that the time for ‘business as usual is long gone.

He was of the view that to survive in this new technological transformation era, the firm believed that building strong corporate governance systems through partnerships and alliances was the key to unlocking and harnessing the full potential of the numerous opportunities that abound in this new world.

“At our core, we are driven by the vision to provide a royal experience for our stakeholders through building lasting quality structures, creating pathways to build generational wealth, and contributing positively to our society.

We understand that real estate is not merely a financial transaction that ends once money exchanges hands, but rather a long-term commitment made based on trust, shared mutual values, and belief in the standards of the organisation.

“It is on this premise that Chateau-Royal decided to embrace change and restructure its affairs to inculcate lasting corporate governance structures, systems, and pathways that will enable it to keep providing its stakeholders with quality products that meet international standards while inspiring the organisation to think boldly, take calculated beneficial risks and challenge the status quo.

The new board chairman, Mrs. Abraham, was a former Executive Director, of Unity Bank Plc. She was also appointed chairman of Unity Kapital Assurance Plc. Before her retirement in December 2017, she headed the Strategy and Risk Management Directorate of Unity Bank. She has attended leadership/strategy training programmes at the London Business School, UK, IMD Lausanne, Switzerland, and the Euro Money UK Risk Management Programme. She is currently a Board Member of Planet Governance Ltd.

Tunde Busari(SAN) is a practicing domestic and international solicitor, advocate, and arbitrator and has acted as counsel in various proceedings. He is a listed arbitrator with the Lagos Multi-Door Courthouse, Nigerian Communication Commission Arbitration Scheme, Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration, Lagos, and the Kigali International Arbitration Centre, Rwanda. He is a Notary Public and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Dr. Anonyai is a Co-founder at Planet Capital Limited, an investment banking firm. He was the founding Managing Director, Strategy & Arbitrage Limited, a brokerage and dealing member firm of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and one of the legacy companies in Planet Capital Limited. He has extensive hands-on experience in corporate finance and capital markets advisory, corporate strategy, corporate governance, business development, financial intermediation, and professional accounting practice spanning over three decades.

Engr Opabisi is a Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Certified Engineer and has garnered over 22 years of professional experience delivering innovative and cutting-edge construction engineering, design implementation, and services along the Real Estate, Construction & Property Development value-chain. He is also a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE).

In the course of his career, Gbenga had delivered construction projects for both private individuals and clients in the financial services industry, oil and gas, manufacturing sector, telecommunications, government, and utilities. He has served as Project Manager and Consultant on several multi-million naira advanced payment guaranteed-backed projects.