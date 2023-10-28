The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, is expected to hold a press conference on Monday, October 30, 2023, to speak on some crucial national issues.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the Supreme Court dismissed Atiku’s appeal against the declaration of President Bola Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the February 2023 presidential election for lacking in merit.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the PDP Publicity office on Saturday, October 28, 2023, where it stated that the media briefing will address issues of serious importance to the nation.

What PDP is saying

The statement from PDP Publicity office reads,

“The presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, in the February 25, 2023, presidential election and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, will address a crucial press conference on issues of serious importance to the nation.

“Date: Monday, October 30, 2023. Venue: PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja. Time: 11 am Prompt.”

What you should know

This is not the first time the former vice president is holding a press conference on issues arising from his petition and court proceedings on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that about 3 weeks ago, Atiku had addressed the media on the outcome of the court deposition by the Chicago State University (CSU), accusing President Tinubu of forging his certificate.

Also, this will be the first time Atiku will speak publicly after a 7-member panel of the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court which affirmed the election of Tinubu as the president.