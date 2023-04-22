Article Highlights

Governor Sanwo-Olu during an on-the-spot assessment of the collapsed building ordered the removal of some completed and uncompleted buildings in Banana Island.

The Lagos State Government inaugurated a 7-man technical committee to probe the recent collapse of a building under construction in Banana Island.

The committee was given 2 weeks to determine the immediate and remote causes of the collapse, the appropriateness of the construction work on the site and the culpable parties about the collapse of the 7-floor structure.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the demolition of some completed and uncompleted buildings in Banana Island, the Ikoyi area of the state.

The governor had on Saturday led a delegation of government officials for an on-the-spot assessment of a 7-storey building under construction which collapsed recently in the Banana Island area.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet posted by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, on his official Twitter account on Saturday.

What the Governor’s media aide is saying

Akosile had in his post said some completed and uncompleted buildings were marked for removal in Banana Island today on the instruction of the governor after the inspection tour.

He said in his tweet post, “Some completed and uncompleted buildings are marked for removal in Banana Island today following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s instruction after the inspection tour.’’

Lagos sets up committee on collapsed Banana Island building

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has inaugurated a 7-man technical committee to probe the recent collapse of a building under construction in Banana Island.

The inauguration was conducted by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins in Ikeja on Thursday with the Special Adviser, e-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Oluwole Sotire and General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory, Engr. Funso Elulade, in attendance.

The Committee, headed by a reputable Engineer and retired Permanent Secretary, Engineer Wasiu Olokunola, has the mandate to determine within 2 weeks, the immediate and remote causes of the collapse, the appropriateness of the construction work on the site and the culpable parties about the collapse of the 7-floor structure.

The committee is also expected to make recommendations on the remaining three structures under construction within the same vicinity and proffer solutions to building collapse in the state.

Other members of the Committee are Tpl. Ayo Adediran, a reputable town planning consultant; Engr. Aileme Unuigbe, a structural engineer; Arc. Oludayo Uhansohia; Akogun Kola Onadipe, a builder and project management consultant; Mr. Kuyebi Ayo Olanrewaju, a developer and Oluyemi Shonubi, a renowned project manager, while Akinyemi Olajunwon Rasaq Martin will serve as the Committee Secretary.

What you should know

Recall that on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development confirmed the collapse of an “unapproved” 6-storey building under construction collapsed in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of the state.

The building was reported to have collapsed with some workers feared trapped under the rubble.

The incident was said to have occurred on First Avenue in Banana Island with the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, immediately visiting the site of the incident to assess the situation and flag off the investigation.

Also, Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Friday, April 14, directed the suspension of all development plans on Banana Island, Ikoyi, in the aftermath of the building collapse.

He said the suspension is subject to a comprehensive audit by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to determine the number of buildings being constructed without approval as well as verify if approved buildings are being built in line with the approval limits provided.