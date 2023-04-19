Trendupp – Africa’s first reward-based platform where creatives receive support and build direct relationships with their fans has announced the third edition of her award initiative – The Trendupp Awards. Annually, The award seeks to celebrate the creativity and audacity of Nigerian content creators and influencers through the excellent use of social media. Now in its third edition, Trendupp Awards has over the years recognized and awarded almost Two Hundred (200) content creators, influencers, and brands across different niches and social media platforms for their creative work.

Retaining the theme ‘The Force of Influence’, this third edition will beam the spotlight on the creators who brighten lives through hearty comedies, the educators who shape audiences through valuable knowledge and insights, feisty creators who defy the odds to use social media for activism and public good, as well innovative brands that leverage impactful partnerships with these influencers

Speaking at the announcement of the third edition, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr (Founder/CEO, Trendupp Africa) said “We are thrilled to kick off activities for the third edition of Trendupp Awards, which is now widely acclaimed as the platform for recognising and celebrating Nigeria’s audacious digital talents. In the last two years, the awards have been a catalyst in their own way to the growth of the creator economy in Nigeria, inspiring young creators like Ikorodu Bois, Kie Kie, Fisayo Fosudo, etc, and driving innovation in the industry. We are excited to build on that success this year and continue to showcase the incredible talent and impact of Nigeria’s social media community.”

Starting today April 18th, 2023 Nominations are officially open to the general public to nominate their favourite content creators, influencers, and brands across the following categories; Force of Tik-Tok, Force of Lifestyle Content, Force of Creative Arts, Force of Instagram, Force of Twitter, Force of Virality, Force of Online Sensation, Force of Food Content, Force of Comedy Skits, Force of YouTube, Force of Tech Content, Force of Wellness, Force of Social Good, Force of Collaboration, Emerging Force and the most coveted award of the night – the Force of Influence.

To nominate your favourite influencers/content creators for any of these categories, Visit; https://www.trenduppawards.com/#Nominate

Further details on the award can be curled from all Trendupp’s social media platforms @thisistrendupp & website www.trenduppawards.com.

Trendupp Africa is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse – The media company for leading brands across Africa – known as a leading force in the influencer marketing space in Nigeria.