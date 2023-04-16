In 2016, as I was dealing with the headache of the recession, love took me to the horizon of Banana Island, Africa’s richest square meter. I wanted to be close to Shade, my ex-girlfriend at the time. However, love transmitted into assets, as I was instantly captivated by the serenity of the Island, the communal coordination, infrastructural development and the high-level security of the affluent neighbourhood, all of which guarantee lifetime value.

There are few places in the continent that can compete with Banana Island, an unspoiled tropical paradise in one of Africa’s fastest-growing coastal cities–Lagos, Nigeria.

A unique community that is home to over 600 high-net-worth individuals. Looking over the Lagos Lagoon, Banana Island has everything anyone needs to thrive in a serene environment. With its top-notch amenities and communal harmony, Banana Island has become a suburb for families from all over the world seeking an opulent lifestyle and an attestation to societal class in Nigeria, all of which I saw as an opportunity during my first visit.

Thankfully, I took advantage of it and now Banana Island is the most sought-after address in Nigeria. The exclusive community is home to a concentration of Africa’s Billionaires and business magnates, with expatriates from the United States, Britain, India and France and other countries who work for multinationals, as well, as the mega mobile-network operators such as; Etisalat Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Ford Foundation Nigeria, and the Rolls Royce of all law firms – Olaniwun Ajayi & Co., which all have headquarters nestled on the picturesque island.

After travelling all over the world, from Paris to Dubai, London to New York, Lebanon to Durban, I wanted to emphasize the philosophy behind location in real estate, so it was important for me to choose the “creme de la creme” of the best places in Nigeria, where the 1% of the 1% live. A location that would not only add value to our customers but where we can erect audacious buildings that would stand the test of time while outliving my generation.

For me, building on Banana Island wasn’t just about the name or the curve; our building needed a foundation that symbolized wealth and luxury. No other neighbourhood beats this prestigious haven for the elite. Our project, GuilianoBySujimoto was the landmark of our success story, we were sold out before completion. Launching the LucreziaBySujimoto, Banana Island’s jewel and tallest building, solidified our stance on luxury and our taste for only the best.

We searched far and wide, we studied the best high-rises in Africa, we found what made them stand out, researched what they missed, and we decided to build the future of luxury high-rises in Africa in one location: Banana Island. Customer satisfaction is engrained in our DNA, and we go the extra mile to satisfy our clients.

Apart from being the tallest building in Africa, the Lucrezia has become the ultimate convergence of art, architecture, and lifestyle. It is also the most gossiped-about condominium in Nigeria, with many first-of-the-first facilities and features that illustrate it as the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Currently, we are nurturing a mind-blowing project in Banana Island, a waterfront combination of ultra-luxurious townhouses. Each townhouse comes with a private elevator, with its exterior wrapped in Parian Marble, bringing ancient aristocracy into modern architecture. The project is inspired by an Italian icon who went from being the son of a wool trader to being one of the greatest bankers in the 14th century. The Giovanni di Bicci de Medici project would be one of the best terrace houses that ever existed on the face of the earth.

In our belt is the audacious LeonardoBySujimoto waterfront project, set to be the most sophisticated condominium to grace the skyline of Lagos. “For Leonardo, we have decided to go all out, creating a building that, from Foundation to Chandelier, your only experience will only be ultra-luxury. At the Leonardo, state-of-the-art features and facilities would be the only customer experience where they shall witness Full Home Automation, a fully fitted European Standard kitchen, 3 Meter Doors, Duravit’s by Phillip Stark, Award-winning Sanitary Wares, Simone Saragoni’s Technogym Olympic- size temperature-regulated swimming pool, Mini-mart, Mini-clinic, Hair salon, Interactive Lobby of 5-star hotel standard, Squash Court, 48-seater B&0 standard IMAX cinema, Indoor Virtual Golf, Luxury Spa, Bar & Lounge, and many more”. With Leonardo, we have decided to set a new standard for luxury living, not only in Nigeria but around the world.

Banana Island has been described by Forbes Africa as the 2nd safest place in Nigeria, second only to Aso Rock. This luxury location is perfect for those who value security and those who are thinking of a high return on investment as the value of properties in Banana Island keeps rising.

Over the last 5 years, we have witnessed some increase and disruption in the real estate market, but Banana Island’s value remains high, with an increase of over 600%. Lekki, Victoria Island, and other parts of Ikoyi are all great locations, but they are not Banana Island.

The projects in Banana Island are value-added assets, strengthened by the Banana Island Property Owners & Residents Association. As a functional organization, they oversee the constant maintenance of the neighbourhood, introducing innovative ways

to keep the community united and secure. From the first Chairman, Akintola to the current Chairman, Mr Frank Aigbogun, and numerous stakeholders like Vice Chairman Emeka Nweze, Mr Abidemi Sonoiki, Mrs Fehintola Bada, Ireyimika George, and more, there are people who are selflessly dedicated to upholding the rules that guide communal living,

People who say they don’t like Banana Island are simply those who can’t afford it, for there is no great asset that wouldn’t be desired by all. I also use this opportunity to commend and encourage property owners and residents of Banana Island, because the growth of the community is the growth of our combined assets. It is within Sujimoto’s blueprint that, before 2023, we intend to erect about eight luxurious high rises in Africa’s most gossiped-about neighbourhood, Banana Island.

